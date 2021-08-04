KuCoin Brings Trading Bot to Web Users to Optimize Investment Methods

The KuCoin Trading Bot solution provides numerous benefits to cryptocurrency traders, including convenience, efficiency, and powerful strategies. More importantly, this new tool is accessible to users regardless of their trading experience, as it is designed in such a way to help many people improve the overall profitability of their traders. Currently available through the KuCoin App, and the web, users can experiment with the different options at their disposal.

KuCoin has several critical reasons for launching this new free product. First of all, the team wants to bring professional investment tactics to everyday crypto traders and users. Trading Bot has simple yet effective trading strategies. Its AI-based parameters will help users gain more profits, and the solution can learn to become better. For traders, it removes the need for spending hours upon hours of researching market opportunities.

"Unlike other financial markets, crypto trading occurs on a 24/7/365 scale. Human traders can't keep up with the ongoing changes," said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin Global, "KuCoin acknowledges that its Trading Bot tool will solve the problem of needing sleep and trading based on emotions. It is a passive approach to trading cryptocurrency and maximizing one's potential profit. Traders will have more time to enjoy life and do what they like, knowing that their crypto trading portfolio is working on their behalf."

Whether one is a novice or advanced cryptocurrency trader, the KuCoin Trading Bot makes it easier to access the crypto world and diversify one's portfolio. Its growing range of trading strategies caters to the needs of low-risk and high-risk traders alike. Trading Bot supports Spot Grid (spot trading), DCA, Futures grid, and Smart Rebalance. Every option serves a particular purpose, and users are free to switch between them at their leisure.

Although there are competing solutions on the market, KuCoin's Trading Bot will receive continuous updates and optimizations. Moreover, its strategic functions will provide the best of convenience and time-saving. The Trading Bot also provides free investment education services on-demand for traders. Over 2.5 million KuCoin users use the free Trading Bot, and the team will launch more trading bots in the future.

The web version of Trading Bot goes live today, and can be accessed through one's account under the "Trade" and "Trading Bot" menus. A direct link is also accessible by clicking here .

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 400 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 8 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the fifth biggest crypto exchange. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. For more information, please visit www.kucoin.com.

SOURCE KuCoin