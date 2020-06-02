KuCoin Doubles Down on Its Commitment to Compliance and Security with Chainalysis Partnership

In addition to leveraging Chainalysis KYT for compliance, KuCoin has also built its own fraud monitoring system to identify early warnings of abnormal behavior to protect the security of users' digital assets.

"We teamed up with Chainalysis to create a safe and compliant trading environment. Through KuCoin's efforts, the crypto world will combat illegal activities, such as laundering money and financing terrorism," KuCoin Global CEO Johnny Lyu said. "Although KuCoin has already deployed in this aspect, we hope to further strengthen our technical expansion into compliance with our cooperation with Chainalysis. Not only does it provide infrastructure to the blockchain ecosystem, but it also meets regulatory compliance requirements across different countries and regions."

"Chainalysis is thrilled to partner with exchanges like KuCoin that prioritize compliance and the safety of its users," said Jason Bonds, Chief Revenue Officer, Chainalysis. "Our relationship with KuCoin is also an example of our continued commitment to working with leading exchanges in the Asia Pacific region, an important hub of cryptocurrency activity."

Founded in September 2017, KuCoin has grown into one of the most popular crypto exchanges. Now, KuCoin offers financial services including fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-crypto, futures, staking, borrowing, token launch and more to its 5 million users across 207 countries and regions around the world.

Chainalysis serves as a strategic partner to financial institutions, governments, and cryptocurrency businesses like KuCoin around the world, providing expertise on sophisticated cryptocurrency crime and money laundering tactics, techniques, and procedures. Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) enables compliance teams to monitor large volumes of cryptocurrency activity and identify high risk transactions on a continuous basis by applying global AML standards to each transaction across all users within an organization's user base. Chainalysis Reactor, the company's cryptocurrency investigation software, helps identify and stop bad actors using cryptocurrencies for illicit activities such as fraud, extortion, and money laundering.

SOURCE KuCoin