Kudelski Security Addresses EMEA's Cybersecurity Strategy and Management Challenges with Secure Blueprint

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the EMEA availability of Secure Blueprint. This first-to-market SaaS-based solution allows chief information security officers (CISOs) to accelerate the development and execution of a coherent cybersecurity strategy that keeps up with the demands of digital transformation and allows them to prioritize investments based on importance, maturity and evolving risks.

"Secure Blueprint was launched in the U.S. in mid-2018 and gained immediate traction among security leaders looking for practical solutions to help them balance complex security needs against business priorities," said Rich Fennessy, chief executive officer, Kudelski Security. "As we looked to extend the software to Europe, we met with client CISOs from across the region to discuss their unique needs."

"With the escalating visibility of cybersecurity and data privacy, these executives said they need a more streamlined way to manage their programs and an objective tool to measure the impact of security initiatives and communicate security status to the organization. Universally, they all believed that Secure Blueprint was unique and provided them much needed capabilities."

"One cannot manage what one cannot measure," stated Michael Suby, Stratecast vice president of research, Frost & Sullivan. "Such is the dilemma faced by CISOs and across multiple pain points: codifying status of cybersecurity plans, succinctly communicating with board members and coordinating with intra-company organizations. Simply, CISOs know what they want to measure and accomplish, but lack modern-day tools to visualize, measure, manage and report. With Kudelski Security's Secure Blueprint, CISOs can overcome this dilemma."

Inspired and designed by CISOs, Secure Blueprint builds on proven industry strategy frameworks, such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. Secure Blueprint SaaS enables security leaders to:

Automate and centralize essential program management functions, from strategy building to board reporting;

Communicate effectively through executive dashboards that deliver a dynamic view of cyber programs through a business lens; and,

Measure and identify gaps in the security program that require immediate investment.

In addition to security strategic planning and robust management capabilities, Secure Blueprint helps CISOs drive continuous improvement and communicate business-focused priorities and outcomes. Kudelski Security's team of advisors are available to guide CISOs throughout the entire setup process and perform quarterly reviews to review program effectiveness and facilitate alignment between business objectives and program priorities and initiatives.

For more information about the Secure Blueprint Cyber Business Management Platform, please visit: https://www.secure-blueprint.com/.

