Kudelski Security Announces CEO Transition

Over the last four years, Rich Fennessy has successfully transformed Kudelski Security from a Swiss cybersecurity services firm into an international provider of cybersecurity solutions, including through its Advisory Services , technology products, Managed Security Services (MSS), and cyber innovations through targeted research and development. In 2018, the company generated over $150 million in gross sales. It has also achieved market acclaim and recognition from top industry firms, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan, for Kudelski's innovative new cyber solutions, including Secure Blueprint – the industry's first Cyber Business Management platform – and its Cyber Fusion Center-driven managed security services.

"Rich Fennessy has successfully transitioned Kudelski Security from a Swiss start-up into an important player in cybersecurity, active both in Europe and in the US. We are very thankful for his leadership during the development stages of this new business," said Andre Kudelski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Kudelski Group. "Rich was instrumental in preparing Andrew for this role. As we now look to expand the development of new, innovative solutions, we are pleased to have Andrew as the new leader of our cybersecurity business."

Since joining the Group in 2016, Andrew Howard has been in charge of Kudelski Security's technical strategy, product development, engineering and research, leading in particular the launch of the Internet of Things Security Center of Excellence, the delivery of Secure Blueprint – the Group's cyber business management platform – and the recent launch of the company's Blockchain Security Center.

Prior to Kudelski Security, Andrew Howard led an R&D laboratory focused on national defense challenges for the Georgia Tech Research Institute. He has three degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology including a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, a Master's degree in Information Security, and an MBA in the Management of Technology.

Howard is also a Global Futures Council Member for the World Economic Forum and holds information security certificates from ISACA and (ISC)2.

"I'm honored to take up the reins of Kudelski Security and work with our clients, partners and employees around the world to address the most complex cybersecurity challenges," said Howard. "It has been a pleasure working with Rich over the past three and a half years and I look forward to building upon the great achievements we've experienced with our clients since we launched the global strategy in 2016."

Kudelski Security has grown rapidly over the past four years and now has offices in Cheseaux and Zurich, Switzerland, and in Phoenix, Minneapolis, Dallas and Atlanta in the United States.

