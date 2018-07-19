Kudelski Security Announces Partnership with SentinelOne

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced it has signed a reseller agreement with SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company. After a rigorous analysis, including technology testing and a business review, the company will add SentinelOne products to its lineup in the United States for endpoint protection.

"Endpoint security technologies are the front line of many cyber defense strategies, and key to helping clients rapidly identify and remediate threats," said Rich Fennessy, chief executive officer, Kudelski Security. "With the addition of SentinelOne to our selective list of highly qualified technologies, we're able to offer clients best-in-class solutions for endpoint protection."

Having focused on the endpoint since the company's inception through a managed service offering, Kudelski Security has sought alternative technologies that can be deployed and maintained by clients, providing capabilities suited to their organizational needs and regional preferences.

"Our goal is to ensure that we have the tools needed to help clients mitigate threats in a way that best suits their organization's needs," continued Fennessy. "From on-premise, to the cloud, to managed services, clients in the U.S. and Europe have different needs. We want to provide clients a range of tested and proven capabilities to ensure they have the ability to protect their most precious assets. We're pleased that SentinelOne is being added to our expanded endpoint portfolio."

Kudelski Security launched its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) as a managed service in February 2017 and was immediately recognized for its vision by Gartner in its Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services as a Representative Vendor. Powered by the 24x7x365 Cyber Fusion Centers in Phoenix and Cheseaux, Switzerland, Kudelski uses people, process and technology to quickly identify malicious activity and accelerate incident response actions to safeguard critical assets and data.

