Kudelski Security Expands Managed Security Services Through Native Integration with Cloud Service Providers

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the expansion of their Managed Security Services (MSS) to include inspection of cloud-based traffic and data. The expanded capability relies on an advanced analytics engine developed by Kudelski Security engineers to provide security teams a unified security view of their data across today's hybrid business environments. Currently available for Amazon Web Services (AWS), support for Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) will be available by mid-year.

According to Gartner, 75 percent of businesses will use a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud model for their businesses by 2020. While migrating to the cloud can save time and money in the short term, cloud adoption presents unique challenges when it comes to long-term data visibility and security, particularly in hybrid environments. Businesses need a way of monitoring, detecting and responding to threats regardless of where their data is stored.

"Our ability to integrate cloud platforms such as AWS into our threat monitoring with hunting service provides clients greater visibility into data sources that are increasingly located across hybrid environments, which include cloud service platforms, remote data centers, and distributed locations," said Rich Fennessy, CEO of Kudelski Security. "This addition to our MSS complements our expanding portfolio of cloud offerings which includes strategy, architecture design and build, as well as security assessments, procurement, management and cost optimization."

The services to integrate cloud platforms with traditional on-premise IT, operational technologies (OT), and IoT environments are delivered through Kudelski Security's Cyber Fusion Centers (CFC). The CFCs, next-generation Security Operations Centers (SOC), leverage iterative intelligence along with advanced threat hunting capabilities to quickly identify malicious activity and accelerate incident response. The CFC combines cutting-edge technology with human analysts to reduce the number of alerts SOCs receive and only escalate verified incidents.

"The expanded monitoring capacity is a response to the growing adoption of hybrid delivery environments and the absolute need by enterprise clients to have a holistic view of their data and systems to rapidly identify and mitigate threats," said Alton Kizziah, global leader for managed security services at Kudelski Security. "Our approach embraces all sources of data and enables a powerful combination of advanced machine-based analysis with targeted human-led threat monitoring and hunting to deliver broader visibility and inspection of activity within a client environment regardless of where it is located."

Kudelski Security's MSS offerings have rapidly gained industry recognition and attention, being listed as a notable vendor in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services worldwide (Europe Context) and earning leader status in Forrester's most recent Wave report covering Emerging Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). Other recognitions include Gartner's MDR report, Frost & Sullivan, 451 Research, CRN and MSSPAlert, which recently ranked Kudelski Security as #16 on their list of top 100 global MSSPs. Kudelski Security operates Cyber Fusion Centers in Cheseaux, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

