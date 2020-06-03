Kudelski Security Launches Additional Services for the Microsoft Modern Workplace

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today the launch of its dedicated Microsoft Security services, enabling clients to effectively consume and configure Microsoft security capabilities and add additional monitoring to their Microsoft 365 and Azure environments.

This represents the latest expansion of a rapidly growing, cloud-first cybersecurity portfolio that supports digital transformation initiatives of global enterprises using private and public cloud services. In addition to providing a dedicated Microsoft focus, Kudelski Security offers clients a combination of proprietary, native cloud security monitoring capabilities as well as teams of experienced engineers to help deploy, operate, and maintain comprehensive cybersecurity programs.

The caliber of Microsoft 365 security capabilities is increasing, allowing organizations to monitor and manage security across their Microsoft identities, data, devices, apps, and infrastructure. As part of their new services, Kudelski Security will help Microsoft clients simplify their security and compliance strategy by effectively leveraging their existing investments in Microsoft 365 and Azure. Kudelski Security's Microsoft Security services leverage native security features from Microsoft 365 and Azure, such as Azure Active Directory and Azure Information Protection. They combine these features with expert guidance, proprietary solutions, and continuous threat monitoring to deliver end-to end security capabilities at any stage of the client journey.

"For thousands of enterprises around the world, Microsoft 365 is the guardian of business-critical data," said Andrew Howard, CEO, Kudelski Security. "This makes Microsoft 365 an attractive target for attackers. It's essential for security teams to understand Microsoft 365 security capabilities and ensure they are properly implemented."

Ann Johnson, CVP Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft Corp. said, "Our clients are increasingly looking for firms that can help them leverage their existing Microsoft security investments more effectively. The capabilities of Kudelski Security aid in monitoring data in Microsoft environments, and are complemented by broader services to secure the modern workplace."

Kudelski Security's core Microsoft Security Solutions services include the following:

Security Posture Assessments provide visibility on maturity levels, identify gaps, and deliver a prioritized security control roadmap to significantly improve an organization's security posture.

provide visibility on maturity levels, identify gaps, and deliver a prioritized security control roadmap to significantly improve an organization's security posture. Azure Active Directory Identity Access Management services safeguard organizations from unauthorized access and identity-related threats while maintaining an integrated, straightforward user experience.

safeguard organizations from unauthorized access and identity-related threats while maintaining an integrated, straightforward user experience. Azure Information Protection services safeguard client data automatically while enabling user productivity and secure collaboration across devices and locations.

safeguard client data automatically while enabling user productivity and secure collaboration across devices and locations. Cloud Security Monitoring services enable threat monitoring and hunting for Microsoft 365 and Azure environments without the need for additional technology purchases.

Driving the practice forward is Chris Goosen, who joins Kudelski Security with 20 years of experience helping clients securely and effectively deploy Microsoft solutions at scale. Chris is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) and a Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE). Goosen and his team will leverage their expertise to help protect the modern digital workspace and ensure clients understand, optimally configure and leverage the capabilities offered by their existing and future Microsoft ecosystem investments.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com

John Van Blaricum

Vice President, Global Marketing

+1 650 966 4320

[email protected]

SOURCE Kudelski Security

http://www.kudelskisecurity.com

