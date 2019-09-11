Kudelski Security Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Emerging Managed Security Services

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Emerging Managed Security Services 2019 Vendor Assessment*. This marks the ninth major analyst recognition the firm has earned since relaunching its Cyber Fusion Center in February 2017. According to the IDC MarketScape report, customers surveyed valued Kudelski Security's threat analysis, incident response, agility, customer focus, and wide spectrum of services as unique compared to other Managed Security Services (MSS) providers in the market.

"We're proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape for our ability to disrupt the status quo and deliver best-in-class solutions and services to our customers," said Alton Kizziah, Kudelski Security Vice President, Global Managed Security Services and Chief Strategy Officer. "In challenging an outdated MSSP model, we've rapidly become a significant industry player, delivering Managed Security Services for prestigious clients in the USA and Europe."

The IDC MarketScape evaluation is based on a comprehensive framework that assesses how each vendor and highlights the key factors that are expected to be the most significant for achieving success in the MSS market over the short and long term. A significant component of this evaluation are the perceptions of both the key characteristics and the capabilities of the providers from buyers surveyed by IDC.

The report notes that midsize companies and enterprises should consider Kudelski Security when looking for an innovative provider that has security expertise and proprietary advanced detection and response capabilities combined with emerging security technologies. They also noted that the MSS client portal has unique features, is intuitive, and drives value through very good visualizations and contextual relevance.

"From the beginning, we've been pushing boundaries and raising the standard, as one of the first MDR providers, the first to offer managed attacker deception, and the first to offer threat hunting at no additional cost within our Threat Monitoring Service, all delivered via our world class client portal," continued Kizziah. "We're committed to driving value for our clients by continuously deploying advanced capabilities to help them respond more rapidly to cyber attacks, unearth unknown threats and maintain accurate, real-time visibility across their IT/OT and Cloud environments."

Kudelski Security's managed detection and response capabilities rely on four managed services across multiple technology landscapes (traditional IT, cloud, hybrid, OT/ICS) which include: threat monitoring and hunting, managed endpoint detection and response, managed attacker deception, and managed incident response. Its solutions focus on providing real business outcomes and complete visibility for the customer by proactive threat hunting, contextualizing the threat, and reducing the time to detect a breach thus limiting the impacts. The company's threat detection and response services integrate its threat intelligence with security business use cases to predict and provide insights into future adversary activity.

The IDC MarketScape report is the latest in a series of recent analyst recognitions for Kudelski Security's MSS business. Most recently, the company was named a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Emerging Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP), Q3 2018 report. Kudelski Security was also recognized for the third consecutive year as part of Gartner's Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services, and was named as one of the top 10 key players in Gartner's Europe Context: Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services Worldwide.

For more information on Kudelski Security's MSS offering or to request a demo of the award-winning client portal, visit https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/services/managed-security.

For more information on the *IDC MarketScape (doc #US42814718, August 2019) report, visit https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=US42814718.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

Media Contact

John Van Blaricum

Vice President, Global Marketing

Kudelski Security

+1 650 966 4320

john.vanblaricum@kudelskisecurity.com

SOURCE Kudelski Security

Related Links

http://www.kudelskisecurity.com

