Kudelski Security Named Among Top 20 MSSPs Worldwide in MSSP Alert Top 100 Managed Security Services Providers List for 2018

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced it has been named one of the top 20 managed security service providers (MSSPs) worldwide in the MSSP Alert Top 100 Managed Security Services Providers List for 2018. The annual company list, published by After Nines Inc., identifies and tracks the world's leading MSSPs that specialize in outsourced cybersecurity services.

The top 100 MSSP rankings are based on a combination of recognized third-party research (including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC) and MSSP Alert's worldwide readership surveys. Kudelski Security relaunched its managed security service (MSS) in early 2017, with the goal of creating a new breed of MSS that could reduce threat detection time from the average of 101 days1 to just a few hours in many cases. The MSS is powered by Kudelski Security's Cyber Fusion Centers and leverages rich threat intelligence, business data, disruptive monitoring and detection technology and advanced threat hunting to identify malicious activity and accelerate incident response.

"This year, Kudelski Security jumped to position 16, up from 56 on the MSSP Alert Top 100 list," said Alton Kizziah, vice president of managed security at Kudelski Security. "This vast improvement reflects the growing industry recognition and confidence in our capabilities and approach and confirms our position as a trusted partner in the managed security space. Next year, with significant investments planned for our offers relating to cloud and managed detection and response, we hope to celebrate a top 10 ranking."

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information about our MSS, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com/services/managed-security

_____________________________________

1 Mandiant M-Trends 2018 Report, 2018

