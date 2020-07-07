Kugler Vision Rolls Out New, Innovative LASIK Consultation Experience for 2020

OMAHA, Neb., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Kugler Vision , new processes and enhanced technologies have reduced scheduling barriers and simplified life for its patients. In the era of COVID-19, most people have experienced longer waits and added complexities in many parts of their daily lives. At Kugler Vision, seeking crisp, clear vision without glasses and contact lenses isn't one of them.

The 2020 Kugler Vision EyeAnalysis™ LASIK consultation has set the gold standard regionally for positive patient experience, featuring state-of-the-art diagnostic testing that is the most advanced in the state of Nebraska. "While the pandemic has brought challenges for every small business, this doesn't have to be negative. We saw the partial shutdown in April as an excellent opportunity to reevaluate and refine our processes," says Lance Kugler, MD . "COVID-19 has prompted a wave of creativity and adaptability that will positively shape the patient experience for years to come."

One important addition to the Kugler Vision patient experience has been embracing telehealth technology that brings patients and surgeons together digitally. The new Kugler Vision systems integration of telehealth is inspired in part by the care model of Dr. Kugler's colleagues at Iconvista in Argentina. In Argentina, vision correction surgeons have been relying on telemedicine for decades in response to geographic constraints.

Patients can now video chat with their Kugler Vision surgeon from the comfort of their own home or office. Through telehealth visits with Dr. Kugler and his team, new patients can navigate their laser vision correction options remotely, and returning patients can take advantage of personalized, post-operative care from home. Some eye diagnostics can even be done from home through this virtual doctor consultation method, dramatically reducing time spent in the office. Most patients no longer even need to have their eyes dilated.

The new 2020 EyeAnalysis consists of two parts: a virtually contact-free in-office diagnostics appointment, followed by a private telehealth consultation with a surgeon that is scheduled at the patient's convenience. This has accelerated the process and provided patients more freedom and flexibility. The new Kugler Vision 2020 EyeAnalysis also provides safe social distancing, reducing patient and team member exposure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being less hands-on doesn't mean that the care provided by Kugler Vision is any less engaging and personalized than usual. The practice prides itself on customer service, and patient satisfaction is one of the core tenets of the Kugler Vision model of care. "We invest a lot of time and energy into getting to know each and every one of our patients. When you're seeing the Kugler Vision team for your vision needs, you're never just a number," says Dr. Kugler.

Dr. Kugler is available for comment on the new 2020 EyeAnalysis LASIK consultation process and the introduction of telehealth for eye care in Nebraska. Exclusive demonstrations of the telehealth technology and patient experience are available for media outlets upon request.

SOURCE Kugler Vision

Related Links

kuglervision.com

