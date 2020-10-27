Kugler Vision to Implant New Vivity IOL for Cataracts

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With today's advanced IOL technology, the need for glasses after cataract surgery has become a thing of the past. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Lance Kugler, MD, of Kugler Vision in Omaha, Nebraska, will be the first surgeon in eastern Nebraska to use the AcrySof IQ Vivity Lens (IOL). This new extended vision lens by Alcon restores clear vision for cataract patients by replacing their deteriorating natural lens, allowing many to live a more convenient lifestyle free from the burdens of glasses or bifocals.

The Vivity Extended Vision IOL, approved by the FDA in the spring of 2020, offers an extended range of vision for cataract patients, and reduces the need for vision aids in their daily life post-procedure. The Vivity lens gives the patient freedom from cataracts and the opportunity to live a rich and active lifestyle with less reliance on glasses.

Cataracts are a common vision-diminishing condition, and the leading cause of blindness worldwide. More than half of all Americans either have a cataract or have had cataract surgery by the age of 80. As cataracts progress, colors are dulled and vision becomes dim and blurry. Night vision is often the first to noticeably decline – an unfortunate symptom that limits the mobility of those with cataracts. While the cause of cataracts (a gradually clouding and less flexible natural lens) is inevitable, with today's advanced technology it is entirely treatable.

Lance Kugler, MD , is a native of Omaha with strong ties to the community. His passion is improving lives by improving vision, and he's proud to bring this transformational technology to the area: "Lens implants that allow cataract patients the freedom to get up and go each morning without reliance on glasses or bifocals offer a better quality of life. At Kugler Vision, we use every lens available and match the best technology to the unique needs of each patient. In vision correction, there is no such thing as "one size fits all." The Vivity IOL is an important advancement because it allows us to widen the range of patients who can benefit from this type of life-changing technology."

Lance Kugler, MD, is available to the media to speak further on this exciting IOL technology and the vision-restoring benefits it provides to those with cataracts.

Kugler Vision is a world-class refractive surgery center making Omaha, Nebraska, a destination for exceptional vision correction outcomes. As a patient-centric practice, Kugler Vision specializes in procedures to reduce or eliminate reliance on glasses and contact lenses. Dr. Kugler serves as the Director of Refractive Surgery for the University of Nebraska Medical Center, is a founder and the first President of the Refractive Surgery Alliance, is a TEDx speaker on vision correction and the myopia epidemic, and participates in numerous FDA clinical trials.

