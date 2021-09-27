MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuick, the LIVE Shopping APP today announces the launch of a powerful new feature called Kuick Clips that will offer a new & simple way to shop online. Brands will now be able to upload short videos of their products and Kuick's APP Users will be able to buy, jump or browse, enjoying various products without necessarily watching a Live Video Shopping Show.

Kuick, the LIVE Shopping APP launches its Tinder for Shopping Feature of Shoppable Videos. If APP users like a product, they just have to SWIPE RIGHT to buy it. Kuick, is becoming one of the best LIVE Shopping APPs in the region. Kuick, not only offers amazing LIVE Shopping Shows, it now offers Shoppable Videos for its users. It has never been this easy and fun to shop! Kuick, is becoming one of the best LIVE Shopping APPs in the region.

Thus, when these Shoppable Videos are on screen, users can SWIPE RIGHT if they want to buy and SWIPE LEFT if they want to see another product until they find the product that matches their taste. To check out the new Kuick Clips, the Kuick APP can be downloaded from Android, iOS and Huawei mobile phones directly at https://www.kuick.live

"Now inside Kuick, users will not only experience amazing LIVE Shopping Shows by some of the top Brands in the industry, but users can also now watch short Shoppable Videos between 30 to 90 seconds to give them more details about a product than a simple set of pictures that were photoshopped on a typical eCommerce website. Our focus is to continue to make shopping fun, enjoyable and simple," comments Sebastián Jaramillo Bossi, CEO & Co-Founder of Kuick, the LIVE Shopping APP.

According to the company, "Shoppable Videos" was the perfect addition to Kuick's already existing LIVE Shopping technology to offer content 24/7 to its thousands of users. Brands whether they use Shopify, Magento, VTEX or any other eCommerce Platform will be able to create a Free Seller Profile inside Kuick at https://www.kuick.live

Kuick is an interactive LIVE Shopping APP that is available through North and South America. It allows any online seller no matter their company size the ability to do LIVE Shopping Shows and Shoppable Videos to sell their products to customers around the world with no upfront costs or monthly fees. Kuick was founded in 2020 and has offices in Santiago, Chile and Miami, Florida.

