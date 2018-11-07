KUKAHOME Make Debut in New York's Times Square

Founded in 1982, KUKAHOME has become a leading brand in the Chinese home and lifestyle industry. It aims at providing comfortable, safe, environment-friendly and user-friendly lifestyle products for families around the world. As a subsidiary brand of KUKAHOME, KUKA Fabric fully embodies the corporate values of the parent brand, continuously introducing new products that blend fashion and comfort to meet the increasing demand of consumers.

In order to maintain the fashion aspect of its brand, KUKA Fabric has invited the world-class Chinese supermodel He Sui to be its brand fashion officer. With her working background in the fashion industry, He Sui has been able to provide valuable input into KUKA Fabric's product design for international markets. Her specially recorded advertisement for the flash mob event has also helped KUKA Fabric introduce itself to the U.S. market and garner attention at home.

The organizer of the event said that traditional casual clothing tends to be monotonous and repetitive. KUKA Fabric, instead, aims to combine international fashion trend elements with ease-of-wear to create a new interpretation of casualwear and the casual lifestyle.

As an important brand of KUKAHOME, KUKA Fabric plans to maintain its roots in China while at the same time expand its youth- and comfort-focused brand to an international market. The hope is that, after the flash mob and Times Square advertisement, more consumers will turn to KUKA Fabric for their casual lifestyle products.

SOURCE KUKAHOME