Kuke Music to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

BEIJING, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven music education company and classical music content provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.

Kuke's management will hold a conference call at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, (7:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945 Conference ID: Kuke Music Holding Limited

A replay of the conference call will remain accessible for one week after the live event by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 Access Code: 10158093

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is China's leading comprehensive music group encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to education services. By collaborating with Naxos, the world's largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in copyrighted classical music content in China, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing and subscription services to over 700 universities, libraries and online music platforms. In addition, it has hosted BMF, the most renowned music festival in China, for 23 consecutive years. At the same time, Kuke provides consumers with premium music content, music literacy education, talent competitions, and public performances through its apps, Kuke Music and BMF Club. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary AI music education system, Kuke aims to democratize music education via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning. By integrating music content and education, Kuke is constructing a unique AI-driven music education ecosystem and providing students with full life-cycle music programs.

