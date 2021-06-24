Kuleana Launches Plant-Based Tuna Throughout the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuleana is the producer of the world's most innovative plant-based tuna. The next-generation seafood company today announces a new agreement that secures the company's national availability.

The strategic agreement marks the official launch of its plant-based tuna at their Poké Bar restaurants across North America. Under this agreement, Kuleana is rolling out its product nationally by providing health and sustainability oriented consumers with immediate and convenient access to its plant-based products.

The Kuleana bowl, now available at Poké Bar restaurants, features plant-based tuna. National restaurant chain Poké Bar offers new plant-based tuna in collaboration with Kuleana.

"Our priority is to serve delicious plant-based tuna that doesn't sacrifice when it comes to environmental and social responsibility, and is of course an uncompromisingly delicious culinary experience," says Jacek Prus, co-founder and CEO of Kuleana. "This partnership demonstrates the growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives, and we are humbled to be providing an accessible and delicious plant-based solution to the foodservice sector."

Created in close collaboration with world-renowned chefs and R&D experts, the 100% plant-based tuna is virtually indistinguishable from the ocean-caught version in taste, texture and presentation. This innovative product delivers versatility to menus and meets the needs of foodservice operators that are dedicated to providing health-conscious and environmentally sustainable food products.

Yoon Ju, CEO of Poké Bar, proudly comments on the newest addition to its product line, "We are excited to be working with Kuleana to bring the first plant-based tuna bowl to the poké industry. With this partnership, we aim to provide an all-inclusive poké experience to all our Poké Bar family; both domestic and international, thus continuing to do our part to promote sustainability."

While packing omega-3 DHA, iron and vitamin B12, Kuleana tuna is made entirely from plants: Radish, algae and bamboo fiber are used to create this strikingly similar tuna-alternative. It is a cholesterol-free food, with less than 0.5% of saturated fat. 100 grams of Kuleana tuna contain 5 grams of total fat, which is comparable to a farmed or sport-fished tuna filet.

Based in San Francisco, Kuleana is a food technology company with a mission to recreate nutrient-rich, tasty and sustainable seafood from plants. Investors include Astanor Ventures, Y-Combinator GoodSeedVentures and Cruise founder Kyle Vogt and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. To stay up to date on the latest, visit www.kuleana.co and follow @kuleana.seafood, #kuleana on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

