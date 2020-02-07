Kumon Program Math Completer to Follow in Parents' Footsteps

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumon has been engrained in Angela Chen's life for as long as she can remember. Her parents were Kumon Instructors for more than three decades in their home country of Taiwan and owned three centers together throughout that time. Naturally, she was enrolled in the program from an early age and completed the Kumon Math Program before finishing high school. After moving to America in 2007, Angela started a family as well as her own piano lesson business, where she has been teaching students ages three through 20 ever since. Over a decade later, Angela felt her own children were grown enough for her to embark on a new Kumon Journey. Today, as the new owner and Instructor of Kumon of Kirkland – Bridle Trails, she is excited to have the same impact on her community as she experienced as a Kumon Student.

"Kumon's qualities of repetition and self-learning became a way of life for me, and changed the way I think completely," said Angela Chen, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Kirkland- Bridle Trails. "Because my parents enrolled me at such an early age, I was able to study far beyond grade level at school, allowing me time to perfect my musical ability and turn it into a career."

Angela had been waiting for the right time in her children's' lives to open a Kumon Center, and decided to act on her dream two years after moving to the Seattle area. It's an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available, along with an extensive network of support. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"I have already seen a major change in my own children and can't wait to see how I can impact our local youth in the same way," said Chen. "It means the world to me to be able to continue my parents' legacy of introducing Kumon to my community."

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 55 countries and regions.

