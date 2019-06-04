Kuper Sotheby's Attracts Industry Leader Rosanna Schulze

Rosanna Schulze has earned the highest level of respect inside of the San Antonio real estate community and from her clients. She has also been recognized as a top agent by The San Antonio Business Journal and by the Platinum Top 50. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Rosanna and to combine our forces," said J Kuper, Broker and Owner of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

For Schulze, San Antonio is home. She was born and raised in the city, enjoys the multicultural diversity, speaks Spanish and Loves the San Antonio Spurs.

"I have a passion for helping people. Working hard for my clients comes naturally to me. My success comes from having a tremendous work ethic, being patient, listening, communicating, and always answering my phone. Kuper embraces the ultimate in luxury marketing and forward-thinking concepts. That combined with providing the most up-to-date technology in the real estate industry led me to Kuper Sotheby's International Realty," said Rosanna Schulze.

About Kuper Sotheby's International Realty: Kuper Sotheby's International Realty is the leading real estate brokerage firm for Central and South Texas. Since its affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty is part of an international collection of real estate companies expressly chosen for their history and reputation for providing high levels of integrity, service and client satisfaction. Whether it be residential, farm & ranch, lake or urban living, the company and its agents are attuned to the local real estate markets and are positioned to serve any and all of our client's needs.

SOURCE Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

http://www.kuperrealty.com

