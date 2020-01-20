Kurtosys Releases the Real Growth Podcast With VP of Global Marketing Leeya Hendricks

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtosys is excited to be reinvigorating their podcast series, bringing you some excellent insights from industry leaders in financial services, as well as taking a deep dive into the services that Kurtosys provide.

In this first edition of 2020, host Elliot Burr talks to VP of Global Marketing, Leeya Hendricks, who discusses Kurtosys' new rebrand. Leeya outlines the main reasons for why Kurtosys has adopted a new sleek look and feel - to position their end-to-end digital experience platform (DXP) in the market as a service to create, manage and deliver better investor experience faster - and also details their transition from transformation to growth through their new strapline: 'Real growth. Realized.' You can listen to this latest episode on the Kurtosys blog.

Elsewhere, Leeya discusses the key priorities that are required when undergoing a global rebrand, how digital experiences are instrumental in driving customer value and helping businesses in the financial services industry, and what Kurtosys has planned for the rest of the year and beyond.

Over her career Leeya has held various senior executive positions and has been responsible for global portfolios. She has delivered marketing transformation and accelerated marketing ROI in challenging markets for leading management consulting, information technology and digital organisations such as Gartner, Oracle, Accenture and IBM. Her core expertise lies in developing global go-to-market strategies, setting up teams to drive digital demand generation and transformation, brand innovation, customer marketing and new product implementation programmes.

