KuRunData Announces Launch of WeChat Mobile Survey Applet

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toluna, leading provider of consumer insights for the on-demand economy, today announced the expansion of its mobile panel and respondent access in China with the launch of WeChat mobile survey applet by sister company KuRunData. In January 2018, Toluna parent company ITWP Acquisitions Limited acquired Shanghai KuRun Information Technologies Co., Ltd ("KuRunData").

WeChat is more than a social network. The app plays a part of everyday life in China as users access messaging, social media and mobile payment capabilities within the platform. WeChat is the most popular app in China with more than 1 billion users. KuRunData launched the WeChat mobile survey App in July 2018 and has already seen widespread adoption.

KuRunData is the leading provider of APAC-based survey respondents as the company has the largest, most well-profiled online and mobile panel in the region, with more than 5 million registered members. KuRunData's mobile respondent access via WeChat enables KuRun to provide respondent access beyond its panel and couples this with a robust survey platform to deliver unrivaled access to better, and faster consumer insights solutions.

"We came together with KuRun less than a year ago, and we continue to believe in the importance of growth and investment in the APAC market. KuRunData is positioned to lead the way in APAC, and provide us with unrivaled access to respondents in this important market," says Frederic-Charles Petit, CEO of ITWP and Toluna. "Our clients expect access to the best technology and respondents regardless of market or geography, and adding WeChat mobile surveys enables us to deliver on this promise by significantly expanding our reach in the region, in a very consumer-focused way."

"The launch of a mobile survey offering through WeChat is another step in our ongoing mission to challenge traditional research methods globally and empower our clients to reach their end consumers where they are," said Ludovic Milet, Managing Director, Toluna Asia Pacific. "WeChat is widely adopted in China, and this capability will provide our respondents with an innovative way to provide feedback to brands."

"We've always ensured that respondent experience is critically important. Our integration with WeChat is further proof of this. We strive to ensure the in-app experience is one that is interesting as well as one that users will recommend, and share amongst their friends," says Mr. Pan Hao, General Manager, KuRunData.

About Toluna

Toluna provides consumer insights designed to empower success in todays on-demand, global economy. Powered by the perfect fusion of technology, expertise, and the largest global community of influencers at the ready, Toluna delivers rich, reliable, real-time insights to individuals, and companies of all sizes.

Our automated consumer insights platform, TolunaInsights™ underpins everything we do. Clients can access the platform directly, leverage Toluna's managed services, or create fully-customized digital consumer insights programs via our engineered services. TolunaInsights was built to complement QuickSurveys, Toluna's on-demand platform designed for quick-turn, automated research.

Toluna is committed to promoting Insights on Demand, an entirely new way for businesses to obtain insight and understand constantly shifting consumer sentiment and taste in the on-demand economy. Toluna is a founding member of the Insights on Demand Consortium, a multi-lateral group that's advancing the principles and adoption of Insights on Demand. The company has 24 offices globally spanning Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and MENA.

About KuRunData

KuRunData is dedicated to providing high quality, efficient, and technology-forward online research services throughout APAC. Based in China, with offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, KuRunData is devoted to unifying marketing research with technology, to provide first-class online consumer insights solutions. KuRunData services 800+ clients and has amassed a panel of more than 5 million. In 2017, KuRunData joined ITWP Acquisitions Limited, alongside Toluna and Harris Interactive.

