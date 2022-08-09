Kurve Therapeutics, Innovative Medtech and Specialty-Drug Company Focused on Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases, Files Regulation A Offering

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurve Therapeutics, a next-generation medtech innovator focused on developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announced it has filed a Form 1-A preliminary offering circular with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a $50 million funding round [kurvetx.com/offering-circular] . Investment opportunities are now open to public investors for offers starting at $580 for 100 shares. Kurve Therapeutics is ready for Phase III clinical trials in three separate disease states and is positioned to make a critical impact on the neurodegenerative disease treatment market.

Marc Giroux, Kurve Therapeutics Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Kurve Therapeutics has developed a cutting-edge approach to treating central nervous system (CNS) disorders. These debilitating disorders afflict millions of people worldwide, yet they lack effective, disease-modifying treatments. The main obstacle in treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer ' s has been penetrating the blood-brain barrier (BBB). In preliminary studies, Kurve ' s patented Controlled Particle Dispersion® technology has been shown to bypass the blood-brain barrier and was able to deliver up to 30x more medication directly to the brain than infusions.

" An IV infusion manages to deliver one tenth of one percent through the BBB. We have measured our success at 30 times more than that. This is not an insignificant achievement. Central nervous system disorders are a scourge because by their very nature, they are very difficult to treat. We have the potential to eliminate this problem so an unmet need becomes a met need," commented Marc Giroux, Kurve Therapeutics CEO and founder.

For more information on Kurve Therapeutics ' Offering Circular and Regulation A investment opportunities, please visit kurvetx.com/invest.

About Kurve Therapeutics

Kurve Therapeutics ' drug delivery technology is designed to target the most difficult part of the treatment process — getting medication through the blood-brain barrier and into the brain.

Kurve Therapeutics has 18 peer-reviewed publications of clinical trials using their breakthrough technology, with further publications pending. The company has recent and ongoing collaborations with leading research centers including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and the Karolinska Institute.

Through the development of their patented Controlled Particle Dispersion® technology, Kurve Therapeutics aims to reshape the landscape of cognitive aging, neurodegenerative diseases, and related disorders. Its next-generation technology has been shown to deliver up to 30x more disease-modifying medication directly to the brain than infusions in several Phase II studies. This allows for significant dose flexibility away from toxic doses for a safer, more efficacious therapy. While traditional treatment options continually prove ineffective at stopping neurodegenerative disease progression and often lead to toxicity or continued decline, Kurve is developing a new disease-modifying approach.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute " forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and " forward-looking information" as such term is‎ defined in applicable US and Canadian securities legislation. The words " may," "would," "could," " should," "potential," " will, " "seek," " intend, " "plan," " anticipate, " "believe," " estimate, " "expect" and ‎similar expressions as they relate to the Kurve Therapeutics, Inc. (the " Company"). Such statements reflect the ‎Company ' s current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events, and current information ‎available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and‎ assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information or statement. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Regulation A Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities referenced herein. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A, Tier 2 of the Securities Act of 1933. A link to the qualified offering circular and related offering documents is attached hereto and all prospective investors should carefully review these materials, which includes important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in Kurve Therapeutics Inc.

The information is provided for convenience only, is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in Kurve Therapeutics Inc. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in Kurve Therapeutics Inc., or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment. In addition, prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting or other advisors to determine whether an investment in Kurve Therapeutics Inc. is suitable for them.

You can contact the Kurve Therapeutics team by emailing CEO Marc Giroux, at [email protected] or calling (425) 640-9249.

