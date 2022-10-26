Kushner Makes Presentation Available to All Veris Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In furtherance of the open letter released by Kushner on October 20, 2022, Kushner is making the attached materials available to all Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) ("Veris") shareholders. 

About Kushner

Founded in New Jersey in 1985, Kushner is a diversified real estate organization responsible for the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of properties through the country. Kushner currently owns and operates over 21,000 units across the country, with a strong presence in New Jersey, and has a multifamily development pipeline of over 9,300 units.

For all media inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Bruce Goldfarb / Pat McHugh
Okapi Partners LLC
(212) 297-0720
[email protected]

