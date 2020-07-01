Kustom US, Inc Further Expands in the Northwest Region by Acquiring Pasco, WA Based Zion Restoration.

For two generations, Zion has provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding area with the highest quality fire & water restoration services. With deep knowledge, a local touch, and a history of exceeding customer expectations; Zion complements Kustom's capabilities to add new value to customers in Eastern Washington State and beyond.

Zion's leadership comprised of Paul and Sara Little, along with all current production, sales, and office staff members, will remain in place. As a division of Kustom, Zion combines the benefits and quality service developed by these local relationships with the size, reach, and expertise of a national enterprise.

"Adding Zion to our Northwest Region only stands to better serve our clients across the board" says Andrew Zavodney, CEO of Kustom. "Bringing on their team and leadership allows us to add another top-notch family business to the Kustom ranks so we can continue to provide boutique level customer service at scale across the country."

"We are thrilled to align with Kustom," says Paul Little, owner of Zion. "Integrating the support and expertise of a like-minded organization will allow us to greatly expand our local capabilities and services. Immediately, we now have the additional expertise and resources to support large losses and widespread catastrophes enabling us to better serve our clients and community."

Kustom has continued to add locations across the US to enhance its ability to serve clients large and small. This network expansion continues to allow for minimizing response times and business interruption. "With (3) locations in the region and best practice sharing, we can ensure that the highest quality service can be delivered to billion-dollar enterprises and individual homeowners alike, minimizing the impact and disruption following a property loss to their lives and businesses," says Zavodney.

Paul Little, Zion, adds, "we see this opportunity as an extension of the hard work and culture we've built here with Zion. We believe in Kustom's vision and values and are proud to join the team".

About Zion Restoration

Zion is widely regarded as the most customer-centric provider of fire and water restoration in Eastern Washington State and now adds the ability to bring that service to larger commercial customers. Zion Carpet and Restoration, A Division of Kustom (www.callzion.com) will continue on under and as a part of the Kustom portfolio.

About Kustom US

Founded in 1968, Kustom US (www.kustom.us) is a nationally acclaimed and industry-leading property restoration firm that provides unparalleled services to local, regional and national clients. Kustom has demonstrated a deep understanding of operations to consistently exceed client expectations and continues to grow into one of the most adaptive, customer focused property restoration companies in North America.

As part of their strategic long-term plan, Kustom is planning to continue a series of acquisitions and partnerships that will help them accelerate their brand recognition and customer reach in North America.

