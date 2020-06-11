Kustomer Recognized in the June 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the omnichannel SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service to deliver standout experiences, announces today that it has been named in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center report, published on June 4, 2020 by the research and advisory firm. This is the first time that Kustomer has been recognized in the report and we believe this recognition underscores the company's important role in the space, where they are paving the way for the next generation of customer service CRM, driving intelligent and scalable experiences. Vendors in the report were evaluated on seven "ability to execute" criteria and eight "completeness of vision" criteria.

According to the report, "Consolidation of customer service functionality is redefining the CRM CEC. Artificial intelligence and increased investment in digital engagement are top priorities on vendors' roadmaps. We researched 16 vendors to help application leaders navigate this increasingly complex landscape."

Further, "The current reshaping of the customer engagement center (CEC) market is characteristic of the consolidation of the customer service technology market. Customer service and support organizations must deliver consistent, effortless, intelligent and personalized customer service to their customers. The ability to orchestrate customer requests with assisted service, as well as with self-service, is one of the four pillars of great customer service within a leading customer service and support operation. The four pillars of great customer service are: getting connected, process orchestration, resource management, analytics and insights."

"Kustomer is a modern CRM for customer service, focused on the customer to follow their entire service journey and optimize every experience. The next generation of customer service CRM does more than just manage support conversations. Kustomer is a company's single record of customer truth, managing and contextualizing data to drive smarter processes that scale your business, not your headcount," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of Kustomer. "We are honored to be named in the Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and to be recognized by Gartner."

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," Brian Manusama, Nadine LeBlanc, 4 June 2020

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the omnichannel SaaS CRM platform reimagining enterprise customer service to deliver standout experiences. Built with intelligent automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of any contact center and business by unifying data from multiple sources and enabling companies to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

Contact:

Cari Sommer

914-715-5543

SOURCE Kustomer

Related Links

http://www.kustomer.com

