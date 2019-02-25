Kut From the Kloth Debuts a New Storytelling Digital Series Featuring Bold, Inspiring Women

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New in February, Kut from the Kloth (www.kutfromthekloth.com) releases an inspiring collection of videos profiling pioneering women as they showcase their new Heritage Premium Denim collection. The "Heroes & Heritage" video series features five extraordinary women, with revolutionary stories that Kut from the Kloth is excited to spotlight. They have partnered with documentary filmmakers, A Sunny Space (www.asunnyspace.com), to produce the "Heroes & Heritage" series.

"Kut from the Kloth has always been passionate about supporting women who are seeking their dreams. We wanted to celebrate these women by sharing this new video series and hope to encourage women to keep dreaming and to continue inspiring the next generation," states Jonathan Greenberg, President of the Los Angeles based contemporary fashion brand, Kut from the Kloth.

The first set of videos feature the following inspirational women and their journeys of perseverance: Mika Leah, American Heart Association Ambassador and Goomi Group Founder; Crystal Egger, Emmy-winning Meteorologist and Entrepreneur; Meg Haywood Sullivan, Photographer and Environmentalist; Julia Landauer, NASCAR Champion and STEM Advocate; and Rachel Moore, Dive-master and Adventurer. Each tells a real life story of triumph over extenuating circumstances, debuting the strength of every woman.

The "Heroes & Heritage" series will showcase how the Heritage Premium Denim collection weaves effortlessly into the fabric of your own story, laying a solid foundation for your personal style as you do your extraordinary work in the world. Proudly sewn and washed here in the USA, the Heritage Premium Denim collection is handcrafted with the highest quality rich, contemporary washes that capture a nostalgia for simpler times and features timeless pieces made from ultra-comfortable cotton blends that grow more authentic with every wear.

Choose from traditional or eco-friendly, chemical-free washes in your favorite Kut from the Kloth fits - including skinny, boyfriend, bootcut and flared styles - for just $108. Available now exclusively at www.KutFromTheKloth.com. Shop the Heritage Premium Denim collection on the website and follow @KutFromTheKloth #InspireMore on Instagram to see all the features, bios and behind the scenes pictures. And be sure to join our Facebook page and share your stories HERE.

About Kut from the Kloth:

Embodying the spirit of California, Kut from the Kloth is a vibrant, contemporary lifestyle brand. With innovative fabrics, a flawless fit and sophisticated style, the KUT collection is designed with your busy life in mind, so you can confidently go from day to play. Our premium quality denim is as diverse as you, "kut" for your body at a great price and made with the best value and quality. We are passionate about creating exclusive LA-inspired, fashion-forward looks that are made with love just for you. This year we celebrate you: strong, beautiful and confident. The garments we design are for women, by women. Thank you for inspiring us to deliver the best product possible. #InspireMore Get styling ideas @kutfromthekloth on Instagram.

