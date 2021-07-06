Kutak Rock Expands Litigation Practice With Addition of Kyle Heffley

ROGERS, Ark., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that attorney Kyle Heffley has joined the firm's national litigation practice group as of counsel and will be resident in the firm's Rogers office. Mr. Heffley focuses his practice on trial work with a special emphasis on healthcare litigation representing physicians, hospitals, clinics and medical providers of every kind in federal and state court and before a wide variety of administrative agencies. He also provides practice experience consisting of real estate litigation, business disputes and employment law matters

"Kyle is an extremely accomplished attorney skilled in healthcare and real estate litigation," said Terry Pool, regional managing partner of Kutak Rock's Arkansas offices. "His established practice, range of unique knowledge and diverse legal experience provide him with high-caliber skill and integrity. His arrival allows us to expand our litigation practice capabilities not only in Arkansas, but nationwide. He will be an excellent addition to the firm.

Mr. Heffley has extensive experience with tort litigation and has represented numerous healthcare providers in malpractice-related litigation and before licensing boards. He has also served as lead attorney for numerous jury trials encompassing medical malpractice, contract disputes, business torts, condemnation and annexation matters. Focusing on defending corporations, insurance companies and other corporate entities in contract, business tort and regulatory matters, Mr. Heffley has handled a wide variety of litigation across Arkansas.

"Kutak Rock has an impressive reputation, collaborative culture and commitment to high-quality client service," remarked Mr. Heffley. "I'm confident this transition is right for me and my clients, and I look forward to working with a diversified and strong team of attorneys."

Mr. Heffley earned his J.D. from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law and a A.B. in History from Princeton University. He is admitted to practice in Arkansas and Missouri.

