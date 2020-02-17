Kutak Rock Welcomes Attorney Victoria Donovan

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that attorney Victoria (Tori) Donovan has joined the firm's national corporate practice group as of counsel and will be resident in the firm's Denver office. Offering a unique combination of general counsel and private practice experience, Ms. Donovan works with clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, media, entertainment, sports, advertising, and business services.

"Tori comes to the firm with years of diverse legal experience in both the public and private sectors," said Tiffanie Stasiak, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Denver office. "Her proven track record and experience as in-house counsel to two high-growth companies provides her with a unique perspective. Her ability to appreciate the needs and objectives of our clients will be a tremendous asset to our existing corporate practice group. We are thrilled to have Tori join Kutak Rock."

With more than 18 years' experience as a legal and business advisor, Ms. Donovan counsels on business issues involving mergers and acquisitions, emerging growth and equity financings, Regulation D and Rule 506 offerings, and private placement memorandums, securities compliance, corporate formation and governance. Adept at protecting and leveraging valuable corporate assets, she advises on intellectual property licensing, technology licensing, data licensing and security, distribution and supplier contracts and joint venture agreements.

"I am excited to work with Kutak Rock's corporate group and proud to bring my experience to the firm's deep and talented bench of lawyers to ensure our clients' success," said Ms. Donovan. "The firm's values and goals, and its focus on efficient and responsive client service, match my own. I look forward to expanding what is already a diversified and strong team of attorneys."

Prior to serving as general counsel for a privately held national corporate housing company and a private equity-backed global media technology licensing company, Ms. Donovan was an attorney in private practice with two other law firms, a large regional firm headquartered in Denver and a Silicon Valley based firm. Ms. Donovan earned her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Colorado-Boulder. She is admitted to practice in Colorado.

