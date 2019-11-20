Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market 2015-2025F
Nov 20, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Services, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Kuwait Elevator and Escalator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-25
Significant investment for the implementation of Kuwait National Development Plan 2035 initiative by the government and development of large-scale projects such as the expansion of Kuwait International Airport Terminal 2, Kuwait metro rail project and several other commercial and residential projects, would drive the demand over the coming years.
Under the Kuwait National Development Plan 2035 initiative, efforts are being made to transform the oil-dependent economy of the country to a non-oil dependent one. Additionally, overall increased government spending would result in substantial infrastructural development across several sectors of the economy over the coming years. The recovery in oil prices has also led to the rejuvenation of the construction sector in the nation and around 700 projects are currently in the development stage in Kuwait, with a combined value of approximately $230 billion. Hence, the elevator and escalator market of Kuwait is predicted to experience healthy growth in such domains in the years to come.
In Kuwait, the commercial application segment is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period owing to ambitious initiatives by Kuwait government to diversify the economy and strengthen the non-oil sector infrastructure, creating new avenues for the application of elevators and escalators in the commercial domain in future.
The report provides the market by types, services, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Size and Market Forecast until 2025
- Historical Data of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Types, for the Period 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Types, until 2025
- Historical Data of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Services, for the Period 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Services, until 2025
- Historical Data of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Applications, for the Period 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Applications, until 2025
- Historical Data of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Regions, for the Period 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Regions, until 2025
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Market Share, by Players
- Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Types
- Elevator
- Escalator
By Applications
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
By Services
- New Installation
- Maintenance
- Modernization
By Regions
- Kuwait
- Rest of Kuwait
Company Profiles
- AG Melco Elevator Co., LLC
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd
- KONE Corporation
- Otis Elevator Company
- SIGMA Elevator Company
- Thyssenkrupp AG
