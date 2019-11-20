Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market 2015-2025F

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Services, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kuwait Elevator and Escalator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-25

Significant investment for the implementation of Kuwait National Development Plan 2035 initiative by the government and development of large-scale projects such as the expansion of Kuwait International Airport Terminal 2, Kuwait metro rail project and several other commercial and residential projects, would drive the demand over the coming years.

Under the Kuwait National Development Plan 2035 initiative, efforts are being made to transform the oil-dependent economy of the country to a non-oil dependent one. Additionally, overall increased government spending would result in substantial infrastructural development across several sectors of the economy over the coming years. The recovery in oil prices has also led to the rejuvenation of the construction sector in the nation and around 700 projects are currently in the development stage in Kuwait, with a combined value of approximately $230 billion. Hence, the elevator and escalator market of Kuwait is predicted to experience healthy growth in such domains in the years to come.



In Kuwait, the commercial application segment is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period owing to ambitious initiatives by Kuwait government to diversify the economy and strengthen the non-oil sector infrastructure, creating new avenues for the application of elevators and escalators in the commercial domain in future.



The report provides the market by types, services, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size and Market Forecast until 2025

Historical Data of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Types, until 2025

Historical Data of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Services, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Services, until 2025

Historical Data of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Applications, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Applications, until 2025

Historical Data of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Regions, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, by Regions, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, by Players

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Types

Elevator

Escalator

By Applications

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Services

New Installation

Maintenance

Modernization

By Regions

Kuwait

Rest of Kuwait

Company Profiles



AG Melco Elevator Co., LLC

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd

KONE Corporation

Otis Elevator Company

SIGMA Elevator Company

Thyssenkrupp AG

