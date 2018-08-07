kVA Announces New Office Location

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- kVA is excited to announce the company is expanding to include a new office location in Portland, Oregon, bringing functional safety expertise to the west coast. The new office opens in August 2018 at 920 SW 6th Ave. It will be managed by kVA Engineering Manager, Gokul Krithivasan.

Mr. Krithivasan is a certified Automotive Functional Safety Expert (AFSE) and Industrial Functional Safety Professional (IFSP) by SGS-TÜV. Krithivasan came to kVA in 2012 and has worked on diverse projects in automotive, autonomy, and semiconductor industries. He is an experienced functional safety engineer and has led safety assurance efforts for multiple automotive products.

Mr. Krithivasan described the new role: "I am honored to be leading kVA's efforts to establish a strong team of safety experts on the west coast. Our new base in Portland will help us add more value to our existing clients and at the same time position kVA to take on new safety challenges as we grow."

kVA is the leading expert in functional safety, focusing on the ISO 26262 standard in consulting and training practices offered worldwide. kVA engineers are certified practitioners of the standard who consistently apply safety principles and processes to automotive product developments. Their knowledge and understanding of functional safety have led to the successful launch of a wide range of automotive programs.

Jody Nelson, kVA Managing Partner, commented, "For years we have been supporting our west coast clients from our Royal Oak and Greenville offices. We felt it was time to have an office closer to our west coast clients. We are excited for the new opportunities and look forward to building a strong functional safety team as we have successfully done in Michigan and South Carolina."

kVA is now hiring for several positions located at the Portland office. Interested candidates should visit www.kvausa.com/careers for more information or email careers@kvausa.com with any questions.

Contact:



Lauren Frost



Marketing Coordinator



Phone: 864-630-5373



Email: lauren.frost@kvausa.com

SOURCE kVA

Related Links

http://www.kvausa.com

