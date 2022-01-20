kVA by UL Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems

"kVA by UL is a safety-minded organization working for a safer world. The certification to ISO 27001:2013 was an important step for us to show our customers that while we evaluate their products for safety, we also value the confidentiality of their data and personal information," said Vaishali Dlugoss, functional safety engineering leader and acting ISMS manager in UL's New Mobility division. "The certification process demonstrates that our risk, governance and compliance practices meet or exceed the required controls for an established ISMS. This certification shows that UL has implemented an information security framework designed to safely manage the security of our client's information assets and the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our corporate data."

kVA by UL is a technical and management consulting group focused on functional safety and the ISO 26262 standard, autonomy safety, ISO 21448 and UL 4600, the Standard for Safety for the Evaluation of Autonomous Products. Their safety consultants apply safety principles and processes, from leading industry standards and other methodologies to the practice of vehicle product development. More information on kVA by UL is available here.

