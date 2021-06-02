kVA by UL and Stantec GenerationAV™ Team Up to Advance Global Approach to Autonomous Vehicle Safety

"Before mass AV deployment can occur, people want assurance of AV safety," said Mary Joyce, vice president and general manager of UL's New Mobility division. "Establishing consumer confidence requires integrating safe AV technology in communities everywhere. That's why we are excited to work with Stantec to offer communities a service that helps them better understand technology safety status and coalesce around actions in their AV infrastructure plans with safety as the priority," Joyce said.

kVA by UL offers customers analysis from safety experts who will apply a critical and independent eye to safety and risk factors. The resulting analysis will highlight safety concerns in real-world conditions and provide safety and risk mitigation across diverse stakeholder viewpoints, including urban planners, transportation officials, insurance providers, vehicle manufacturers and AV technology developers.

The services will include an analysis of hazards and risks from AV technology applications, software, hardware, infrastructure, operational design domains, data, operations and overall technology integration. A combination of best practices and standards will be used, including UL 4600, the Standard For Safety For The Evaluation Of Autonomous Products, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 Road Vehicles – Functional Safety, ISO 21448 Road Vehicles – Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF). Customers will receive a management dashboard that can be leveraged to drive safety improvements.

"AV technology is changing the way we move people and goods, which impacts communities globally," said Corey Clothier, director of Stantec GenerationAV. "Safety and risk evaluations, operational protocols, policy considerations and stakeholder engagement will lead to trust in the technology and determine the level and speed of AV adoption. We are delighted to work with kVA by UL to support AV deployment decisions and accelerate automated mobility."

Stantec GenerationAV is advancing the adoption of automated mobility through end-to-end consulting services, including deployment planning, safety assessment and AV education. Stantec was recently selected to lead the implementation of the GoMed Program at the Las Vegas Medical District, one of the first long-term AV deployments in the world.

