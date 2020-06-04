Kvarøy Arctic Using IBM Blockchain to Trace Norwegian Farmed Salmon to North American Stores

ARMONK, N.Y. and KVARØY ISLAND, Norway, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Kvarøy Arctic (pronounced "Kwa-ray"), a major producer of Norwegian farmed salmon, announced today that they will join IBM Food Trust to enhance the traceability of its Arctic salmon and help foster consumer trust across their supply chain.

Kvarøy Arctic is enabling corporate buyers, including select Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada, and restaurants to scan a QR code which will provide a provenance history for the Arctic salmon and the feed it was raised on. These buyers will be able to download images and video of the farms and see for themselves the conditions and animal welfare standards that Kvarøy Arctic upholds. The company also plans to introduce a consumer app to provide insight into the quality and sustainability of their seafood in the future.

In the past three months, Kvarøy Arctic reports a dramatic increase in demand for fresh seafood in the U.S., shipping twice the volume anticipated. In the previous year, demand for salmon grew even faster than the demand for beef and poultry as consumers increasingly look for alternative sources of protein.

To help meet this need, Kvarøy Arctic has joined IBM Food Trust, an ecosystem of food producers, distributors, manufacturers and retailers collaborating using a permissioned, permanent and shared record of food system data stored on blockchain. Kvarøy Arctic is also working with its feed provider BioMar to begin uploading supply chain data to the network, creating an immutable record of the feed used and the conditions where the salmon was raised, packed, certified and shipped to distributors around the world.

Kvarøy Arctic holds itself to high standards, and for example reports using open ocean habitats that contain roughly half the population of conventional salmon farms. This gives them far more space to swim, and Kvarøy reports, ultimately results in a healthier, better-tasting fish. Kvarøy Arctic's farms are also located in pristine ocean waters at the Arctic Circle, the company promotes sustainable farming methods and they are 100% certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, an organization that identifies responsible fisheries using both environmental and social standards. Finally, Kvarøy Arctic's Atlantic salmon is certified by the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check Food Certification Program, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association.

Blockchain has the potential to build trust in the supply chain by creating a permanent, digitized chain of transactions that cannot be altered. This way, feed manufacturers, fish farmers, distributors and retailers can all access comprehensive product data in near real-time. Each member of the chain will download and use an app to scan each salmon lot at each point of receipt. Kvarøy Arctic can grant permission to distributor and retail partners, allowing them to see data about the grade of feed used, the population and density of the habitats the salmon were raised in, their age, harvest date and more.

"Blockchain is the future when it comes to ending fraud in the seafood industry. It is a level of transparency that shows our dedication to being the best of the best," said Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen. "The technology tracks a level of detail that helps us reduce food waste so we can feed more people in the world."

"Our work with Kvarøy Arctic further builds on our progress in promoting transparency and sustainability in the seafood trade," said IBM Food Trust General Manager Raj Rao. "IBM Food Trust is delivering the tools needed to collaborate across industries and take the action to preserve and maintain our global fisheries, while protecting the integrity of the seafood supply chains."

Several other prominent members of the seafood industry are now using IBM Food Trust to enhance traceability for products ranging from shrimp and scallops to smoked salmon.

Atea, a leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions in the Nordic and Baltic region, is also working with Kvarøy Arctic as the systems integrator.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation, family-owned Atlantic salmon farm located on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway's Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for the salmon farming industry as a net producer of fish protein with a groundbreaking FIFO (fish in : fish out ratio) of less than 0.5:1. Kvarøy Arctic is ASC and Global G.A.P. certified, and has the merroir of Norway's cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is currently available at retail through select Whole Foods Market US locations with the designation "Whole Foods Atlantic Farm Raised Salmon—Product of Norway" in the fresh case.

Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting www.KvaroyArctic.com, Instagram @kvaroyarctic, Facebook @KvaroyArctic, and Twitter @KvaroyArctic, and use #TasteTheArctic.

About IBM Blockchain

IBM is recognized as the leading enterprise blockchain provider. The company's research, technical and business experts have broken barriers in transaction processing speeds, developed the most advanced cryptography to secure transactions, and are contributing millions of lines of open source code to advance blockchain for businesses. IBM is the leader in open-source blockchain solutions built for the enterprise. Since 2016, IBM has worked with hundreds of clients across financial services, supply chain, government, retail, digital rights management and healthcare to implement blockchain applications, and operates a number of networks running live and in production. The cloud-based IBM Blockchain Platform delivers the end-to-end capabilities that clients need to quickly activate and successfully develop, operate, govern and secure their own business networks. IBM is an early member of Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. For more information about IBM Blockchain, visit https://www.ibm.com/blockchain/ or follow us on Twitter at @ibmblockchain.

