KVD Vegan Beauty Debuts Holiday 2020 with First-Ever Fully-Recycled Eyeshadow Palette, Dazzling Shadows Sticks, Vegan Lashes and a Plethora of Giftable Products

KVD Vegan Beauty – Edge of Reality Eyeshadow Palette ($45 US/$61 CAN)

The ideal gift for anyone looking to bring fantasy makeup looks to life. The brand's first-ever fully recyclable palette (meaning no mirrors, magnets or metal hinges) of 14 pixel-perfect, pigmented vegan eyeshadows: featuring 6 hyper-blendable mattes and 8 eye-catching shimmers (apply these wet or dry!). From minimalist neutrals, to jeweled special effects, the Edge of Reality Eyeshadow Palette rewards creative minds with a trove of inspiration to unlock all eye-look levels.

Pro Tip: Prep lids with Shake Primer to create a long-lasting look, with true to pan color, for all holiday occasions.

To see the Edge of Reality palette in action, watch this application video by Canadian beauty influencer @ssssamanthaa here.

KVD Vegan Beauty – Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Sticks ($22 US/$26 CAN)

Create dazzling eye looks with these 6 new long-wear prismatic eyeshadow sticks. Loaded with brilliant flecks of vegan pearls, Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Sticks deliver multidimensional shimmering shadow in a flash, without the mess of loose glitter. This unique formula features a 36% water base with a cool, refreshing feel. As the water evaporates, the formula dries down to a smooth and lustrous finish, locking beautiful, prismatic pearl color onto lids, no cleanup needed.

Available in six highly-pigmented shades - Flash storm (dreamy sterling), Electro Bolt (fierce copper), Force Field (fiery ruby), Hail Surge (soft pearl), Lightning Strike (bold bronze), and Thundercloud (cool silver).

KVD Vegan Beauty – Go Big or Go Home Vegan Lashes ($20 US/$27 CAN)

Finish off a sparkling holiday look with comfortable, luxurious false lashes that are 100% vegan. KVD Vegan Beauty Go Big or Go Home Vegan Lashes look and feel real, yet contain zero animal hair. Unlike other false lashes, these feature a lightweight, flexible band that contours to your unique eye for a super-easy, custom fit. Made to fit anyone's personal style, these falsies come in three eye-enhancing designs including Dramatic, Natural, or Full Volume. Each set includes premium, latex-free vegan glue designed for foolproof application, secure adhesion and clean removal.

KVD Vegan Beauty – Legendary Icons: Bestsellers Set ($35 US/$47 CAN)

Make your holidays legendary with KVD Vegan Beauty's Legendary Icons Bestsellers set complete with a full-size Tattoo eyeliner, Go Big Or Go Home Mascara and a mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita.

KVD Vegan Beauty – Mini Vinyl Lip Cream Set ($25 US/$34 CAN)

The perfect gift for the lip gloss obsessed, XO Vinyl Obsession features 4 mini shades of our latest vegan lip gloss darling, XO Vinyl Lip Cream. This limited-edition set includes a perfect range of shades to play with your look. Be the first to try new juicy berry shade "Hollyhock." Effortless nudes "Blossom" and "Carnation," plus sexy scarlet "Tulip" complete this giftable set of super-shiny, highly pigmented XO Vinyl Lip Cream.

KVD Vegan Beauty – Everlasting Stars: Liquid Lipstick Set ($29 US only)

Set the tone for your day or night and complete any makeup look with KVD Vegan Beauty's award-winning, vegan liquid lipstick. This full-size Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Trio features fan favorite cool-nude "Sanctuary," deep chocolate brown "Crucifix" and new exclusive "Ruthless," a new bold berry shade now available in full-size for the first time, only in this set.

KVD Vegan Beauty – Tattoo Liner Ornament ($12 US only)

Pick the gift of the perfect cat eye right from the holiday tree. This Tattoo Liner Ornament is great for anyone who wants to rock the perfect winged liner! Pro Tip: Remember to always store upside down and shake before using!

KVD Vegan Beauty Edge of Reality Eyeshadow Palette, Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Sticks, Vegan Lashes and bundle gift sets are now available online at Ulta.com, KVDVeganBeauty.com and Sephora.com and in-stores at Ulta Beauty and Sephora.

SOURCE KVD Vegan Beauty