KVD Vegan Beauty Enlists Coveted Celebrity Makeup Artist, Daniel Chinchilla, in 2020 Celebration of Their Award-Winning Tattoo Liner's 10th Birthday

As the North American Cat Eye Ambassador, Daniel will be sharing tips and tricks to achieve the best winged liner looks together with KVD Vegan Beauty. You can check out 'how tos' for different eye shapes, liner inspiration and more in video content and on social.

Furthermore, the brand announces a new social series - #TattooLiner Tuesdays hosted on KVD Vegan Beauty's Instagram channel. With the likes of Daniel Chinchilla and other amazing artists, influencers and celebrities, the brand will be sharing exciting new content featuring everyone's favorite eyeliner. Each week at twelve PST, tune into @KVDVeganBeauty for new hosts, new content and new surprises including giveaways and 24-48 hour only promotions. Daniel will be hosting on April 14th and will be offering viewers 20% off sitewide for 48 hours with promo code CHINCHILLA.



"We couldn't think of a better ambassador to help us celebrate our Tattoo Liner this year. Daniel is known for creating some of the most iconic cat eyes on celebrities and we are so honored to be working with him to share his expertise using our liner with the world," states Kelly Coller, KVD Vegan Beauty VP of Global Marketing and PR.



"The winged cat eye has become a sort of signature of mine, and I'm so excited to become the Cat Eye Ambassador for such an iconic eyeliner brand! I can't wait to teach my ways and inspire everyone to master the look themselves, especially since Tattoo Liner is the best for anyone at home trying to create a cat eye," explains Daniel Chinchilla.

Daniel Chinchilla is a celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert. His work and expertise have landed him on the pages of InStyle, Allure, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, to name a few. Some of his celebrity clients include Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo, Sophia Richie, Tía Mowry, Debby Ryan, and Betty White. Makeup has taken him on 3 world tours, and he has been invited to present his beauty techniques in the USA, Mexico, Ecuador, and Poland. Daniel resides in Los Angeles, is addicted to making others laugh, and lives life to the fullest.

ABOUT KVD Vegan BEAUTY:

KVD VEGAN BEAUTY is an iconic, global, high-performance, vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that's disrupted the industry since the brand's debut in 2008 -- with 4 high-pigment, long-wear, cruelty-free red lipsticks. In 2010, we created our #1 award-winning eyeliner—Tattoo Liner—and it remains the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. After pioneering the liquid lipstick craze, we changed the beauty industry again in 2016 when we reformulated our entire line to be 100% vegan, without sacrificing the performance we're known for. Today, we have more than 250 innovative products in every category, hundreds of awards and we're distributed in 36 countries around the world exclusively at, Sephora, Sephora inside JC Penney and Debenhams in the UK and Ireland and on our sown site www.kvdveganbeauty.com // Follow us @kvdveganbeauty #cateyesforall

ABOUT KENDO:

KENDO BRANDS solely-owns and operates KVD VEGAN BEAUTY. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, Ole Henriksen Skin Care, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Vegan Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, Sydney and Singapore.

