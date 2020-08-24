KVD Vegan Beauty launches at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty guests will find the brand's quintessential, award-winning assortment - including best-selling items like the iconic Tattoo Liquid Eye Liner, Lock-It Foundation, and Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks, on ulta.com and at all 1,264 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide. This partnership will include product exclusives such as a Vegan Best Sellers introductory/value kit ($35 retail, a $56 value) and a limited-edition, artist-designed makeup/fanny pack that will be a gift with any KVD VB purchase of $50 or more at Ulta Beauty.

Kristin Walcott, President of Kendo Brands, explains:

"We are excited to continue the very strong momentum of KVD Vegan Beauty with expanded distribution to Ulta Beauty. This will allow us to reach new consumers, who have been asking us for years to come to Ulta Beauty. We can finally say, 'We heard you, we are coming to Ulta Beauty, and we are bringing Tattoo Liner with us!' This launch will be a key pillar of our already successful 2020 re-branding as KVD Vegan Beauty. Those efforts include Ulta Beauty, incredible products and marketing, new advocates, digital leadership and our partnership with SEPHORAs everywhere. "

After twelve years of exclusivity at Sephora U.S., the move to expand distribution into Ulta Beauty marks a new era for the brand to reach new beauty enthusiasts. Paired with a KVD Vegan Beauty rebrand, the launch at Ulta Beauty is an important milestone set to unleash new creative efforts at Ulta Beauty including a stunning, illustrative window campaign, new fixtures, engaging icons, and digital assets designed by LatinX artist, Ana Strumpf, from Sao Paolo, Brazil. Strumpf is known globally for her high-profile cover illustrations that have graced the covers of many magazines, in addition to her award-winning product and packaging designs.

Furthermore, this highly anticipated launch day was celebrated with a band of celebrity and influencer supporters that teased the brand's debut at Ulta Beauty in their first-ever week-long countdown on social media. Kelly Coller, Coller, KVD Vegan Beauty VP of Global Marketing and PR states, "The Instagram countdown stunt included over 30 humans and animals alike, creating incredible buzz for consumers, new clients and beauty fans across the nation, all of whom share in the mass enthusiasm for KVD Vegan Beauty's arrival at Ulta Beauty. We were blown away by the full list of talent who participated, including but not limited to: Singer, poet and animal lover Jhené Aiko, famous cheerleader Lexi Brumback, Jiff Pom the celeb dog, Instagram famous cats Coby the Cat and SukiCat, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla, beloved LatinX artist Ana Strumpf, fashion designer Chrissa Sparkles, beauty influencers Manny MUA, Biancalovesmakeup91, Louie Castro, Iris Beilen, Chrisspy, OurfaZinali, Ponyy_Boyy and vegan beauty influencer Carli Bybel."

Monica Arnuado, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ulta Beauty, further states:

"We're proud to offer beloved brands and thrilled to add KVD Vegan Beauty to our assortment," says Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty. "As one of the most iconic, vegan, prestige makeup brands, KVD VB offers our guests' products that naturally reflect their wants, needs and values. Our teams look forward to welcoming new and existing brand fans to explore and discover KVD Vegan Beauty at Ulta Beauty."

Since its inception, KVD Vegan Beauty has won extensive awards, nationally and internationally, for innovative and best-in-class product formulas, packaging and marketing. The long list of time-tested, best-sellers, includes but is not limited to:

Tattoo Liner, a worldwide icon, our first vegan product, and #1 product

Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks, sparked the liquid lipstick revolution

Shade + Light Contour Palette, led the contour craze

Go Big or Go Home Mascara, a volumizing vegan mascara powered by plant-based fats

or Go Home Mascara, a volumizing vegan mascara powered by plant-based fats True Portrait Foundation, a truly lightweight, liquid-to-powder, high-performance vegan foundation,

Lolita, the universal, beloved, chestnut-rose shade sold in lipsticks, eye and lip liners, and eye- shadow palettes that continues to be a best seller today, around the world

KVD Vegan Beauty will continue to be sold at SEPHORAs globally, other fine retailers and on kvdveganbeauty.com.

ABOUT KVD VEGAN BEAUTY // FOLLOW US @KVDVEGANBEAUTY

KVD VEGAN BEAUTY is an iconic, global, pioneer and unique in its offer of a full assortment of high-performance, 100% vegan and cruelty-free beauty products. We disrupted the industry since the brand's debut in 2008. Today, we are 100% owned and operated by Kendo Brands, have more than 250 innovative products in every category, hundreds of awards and we're distributed in 36 countries around the world. Our retailers proudly include ULTA Beauty, Sephora, Sephora inside JC Penney, Boots and Debenhams in the UK and Ireland and www.kvdveganbeauty.com // We fiercely believe in cat eyes for all.

ABOUT ULTA BEAUTY

At Ulta Beauty, the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer offering the complete beauty experience.

Ulta Beauty brings possibilities to life through the power of beauty each and every day in our stores and online with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services.

SOURCE KVD Vegan Beauty

Related Links

http://www.kvdveganbeauty.com

