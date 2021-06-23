KVK is excited to announce the appointment of Rahul Sareen as Corporate Head of Quality

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KVK-Tech, Inc. (KVK) and its affiliate Penn Life Sciences, Inc. (PLS) have announced that they have appointed Rahul Sareen as Corporate Head of Quality.

Mr. Sareen brings more than 24 years of pharma industry experience to the company. He most recently served as the VP, Head of Global Quality Operations for Jubilant Pharma. He also had several leadership roles including Arrow Laboratories Australia, Watson Pharma, and Sun Pharma.

Mr. Sareen has rich experience in transforming quality functions and has extensive experience in remediating Warning Letters and Consent Decree. Rahul strongly believes in quality build-in and quality culture throughout operations. Rahul brings diverse experience in managing the quality function, which includes: Oral Solids, Sterile, Allergy, Radio Pharmaceuticals and API's. He also possesses experience in product development and technical services and has worked across various geographies including Australia, India and the USA.

KVK and PLS CEO, Anthony Tabasso said, "We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome Rahul as our Head of Corporate Quality. With his valuable experience and quality culture philosophy, he is an excellent fit. I look forward to working closely with him as we build on our strong foundation to drive sustainable growth, with an emphasis on quality and compliance."

Mr. Sareen said, "I am excited to be joining at this dynamic time for the company. I look forward to working with the excellent Quality team to help advance the company's Quality program."

About KVK-Tech

KVK is a leader in the development and manufacture of high-quality, FDA-approved medicines that address unmet patient needs. Founded in 2004, the company takes pride in its ability to advance medical care and offer low-cost alternatives in response to today's healthcare challenges. All of KVK's products are made in the U.S.A. in state-of-the-art facilities in Newtown, PA. The company is committed to maintaining its entire business operations in America, as it continues to build strong, lasting relationships with the nation's largest pharmacy chains, wholesalers and distributors.

About Penn Life Sciences

KVK is proud to announce its new affiliate company, Penn Life Sciences, PLS. With a large scale, high-capacity, sterile manufacturing plant based in Langhorne, PA, PLS hopes to add domestic manufacturing capacity to the US supply chain for sterile injectables and ophthalmics.

