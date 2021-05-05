KW Miller to Launch South Florida Water Infrastructure Development Plan (IDP)

STUART, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KW Miller announced today his plans to help clean and treat water flowing into south Florida. The following is his statement on this plan.

Cleaning the water feeding into Lake Okeechobee and our local estuaries from the north must be a priority in order to fix our water quality issues in St. Lucie County, Martin County and Palm Beach County. Piece-meal projects are not solutions to heavily polluted (untreated) water flowing from Central Florida into Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie River, causing the toxic algae blooms.

America First The Unfunded EAA Reservoir Will Not Stop Toxic Water Discharges Into The St. Lucie River

We require a comprehensive Infrastructure Development Plan ("IDP"), which I intend to drive with an experienced and diverse team of experts. Critical to the IDP will be infrastructure development, finance expertise, utilizing long-term relationships with the Federal/State regulators and my ability to negotiate multi-billion-dollar funding arrangements.

We require well-designed (new) infrastructure through a Public/Private Partnership (PPP) which properly treats the water from Central Florida, combined with proper capture and treatment of local storm water runoff, which is critical to improve our local waterways south of Lake Okeechobee.

THE PPP WOULD ISSUE INFRASTRUCTURE BONDS TO PAY FOR THE TREATMENT OF POLLUTED CENTRAL FLORIDA WATER:

Construct Series of Distributed Water Filtration Plants to service Deep Injection Storage Well Water; Construct Series of Strategically Located Municipal Wastewater (Brown Water) pipelines to move water to Deep Injection Well sites; Construct Series of Brown Water (untreated) Storage Basins to naturally perk into soil; Mandatory Sewer and Water Hook-Up in Densely Populated Areas; Mandatory Nitrogen-reducing enhancements for all Rural Septic Systems; Mandatory treatment of Industrial Water Discharges at the Source; Ban the use of toxic chemical spraying in all Florida lakes and waterways.

We must convert the substantial number of aging septic systems surrounding our waterways and estuaries to new sewer system lines and wastewater treatment plants.

Cleaning our waterways will require large capital expenditures and structuring complex transactions, which I am uniquely qualified to facilitate.

I believe that it is imperative to invest in, support and protect Florida's diverse and unique environmental treasures and historically valuable landmarks for the continued viability of our state's economy and our quality of life. I do not support offshore drilling along the coast of Florida. I do support incentives for alternative energy research, development and use.

About KW Miller

Mr. Miller is a senior business leader in the capital markets, energy and infrastructure sectors with over 30 years of combined expertise. He advises, restructures, invests and holds board positions on infrastructure, energy and industrial companies. He Specializes in extremely complex restructurings, recapitalization, financing and construction of infrastructure assets.

Contact: KW Miller

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (202) 495-1505

Website: www.americafirstpc.org

