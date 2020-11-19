Kwalee integrates AdInMo's InGame Ads into hyper-casual hit Off The Rails

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a quarter of mobile game developers plan to start monetizing their free-to-play games with dynamic in-game advertising in the next six months, according to a recent industry survey carried out by Pocketgamer (26.7%)

Ahead of the curve is UK-based developer and publisher of hyper-casual games Kwalee , which has grown significantly in recent months and now has more than 100 employees around the world. The industry-leading firm has selected AdInMo, the InGame Mobile AdTech platform to integrate immersive brand ads into its latest Android & iOS release of train game Off The Rails 3D.

AdInMo's in-game ad units blend seamlessly with the game experience, enabling developers and publishers to serve click-free ads which do not interrupt gameplay. AdInMo ads typically achieve 4X higher brand recall rates for brand advertisers and new monetization for mobile game developers.

Kristan Rivers, CEO and Founder of AdInMo, commented: "We're really excited to be working with the team at Kwalee. InGame Mobile Advertising is very much a multi-genre channel for advertisers. Hyper-casual games are particularly appealing to brands due to the reach and breadth of the player audience.





"AdInMo works alongside existing monetization channels in free-to-play games generating a new revenue stream which crucially does not impact gameplay or player retention. Players are happy, advertisers get authentic brand engagement and developers make more money."

Ryan Davies, Head of Digital Marketing at Kwalee, added: "Off The Rails 3D is a key game for us, with more than 12 million downloads worldwide. It's the ideal title with which to explore the potential of integrated in-game advertising with AdInMo, from both player experience and monetisation standpoints."

About AdInMo

AdInMo's InGame Mobile AdTech platform serves click-free immersive brand ads without interrupting game flow. We deliver engaged audiences for advertisers and quality monetization for developers & publishers by offering authentic brand experiences that keep players happy.

Our global in-game advertising inventory enables advertisers to target premium audiences and allows developers & publishers to generate additional revenue without disrupting game flow or impacting the player experience.

About Kwalee

Kwalee is a leading publisher and developer of hyper-casual mobile games, thanks to hit titles that include Let's Be Cops 3D, Draw it, Bake it, Shootout 3D, Rocket Sky! and Line Up: Draw the Criminal. Founded by gaming industry icon David Darling CBE, who is joined by a team of mobile gaming experts, Kwalee is currently on the lookout for great games from developers with an understanding of the fast-paced and rewarding world of hyper-casual gaming.

Outside of its games, Kwalee is also highly active in the industry, as an ambassador of not-for-profit organisation Women in Games, Trusted Publishing Partner of Buildbox and a regular supporter of the charity SpecialEffect.

