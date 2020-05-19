KwikBoost delivers solutions to support physical distancing for Higher Education

At the same time, parents and students are seeking to understand how college administrators are addressing the global health crisis and making campuses safer. According to a survey by Brian Communications, 85% of parents say they need more information on what colleges and universities are doing to ensure student safety next year. The bottom line, college leaders need to implement health safety measures and get students back to campus.

"We have partnered with campuses around the world for over 10 years to help create exceptional spaces for students and faculty with our charging solutions. As more and more schools announce fall openings, we feel compelled to help those administrators bring students back to campus and resume face to face learning," said Joe Mecca, president of KwikBoost.

KwikBoost has developed a line of solutions, including custom branded sanitization stations, room dividers, space dividers, productivity tools and more to help campus leaders outfit their facilities with products that support student distancing and health initiatives. Physical distancing, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, calls for approximately 6 feet between people. Campuses, large and small, have numerous high-density areas including libraries, lecture halls, dining halls and student unions, to name just a few, that need to incorporate the CDC recommendations.

"When creating this line, we identified five key areas that colleges need to address to help bring students and staff back to campus: reducing density, retrofitting learning spaces, creating distance, increasing access to sanitization resources, and providing productivity tools. We are confident that, with this line of products, colleges can create environments that promote health and safety and ease the worries for parents and students," Mecca said.

For more information on KwikBoost's student distancing solutions, please visit https://kwikboost.com/industries/higher-education/

