KwikBoost receives Innovative Technology Contract Award from Vizient, Inc. for mobile device charging stations

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KwikBoost announced its line of mobile device charging stations has received an Innovative Technology contract award from Vizient, the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country. The contract was based on a recommendation of KwikBoost by hospital experts in this category who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils. Innovative Technology contracts are reserved for technologies that demonstrate an ability to enhance clinical care or patient safety, and those that improve an organization's care delivery and business model.

Smartphones are improving the effectiveness of healthcare and keeping those devices powered is critical. Placing charging stations throughout hospitals allows patients, visitors, doctors and medical staff to stay charged and connected, improving the overall patient and visitor experience. From floor stand charging stations for waiting rooms, to low profile charging solutions for patient rooms, KwikBoost offers a charging solution for all healthcare environments.

"We are excited that Vizient members have recognized KwikBoost with this Innovative Technology Contract. It will benefit hospitals to place charging stations for patients and visitors in their facility. Receiving the innovative technology contract award in this category speaks to the quality and innovation of our products. And it has always been important to KwikBoost to provide our clients convenient ways to purchase our products," said Paul Mecca, Chief Sales Officer and KwikBoost co-founder.

"Hospitals and providers are continuously looking for innovative solutions that offer a unique benefit over other products in the market today," said Debbie Archer, Director of Procurement and leader of Vizient's Innovative Technology program for suppliers. "After a full review of KwikBoost's mobile device charging stations, Vizient's member council agreed this solution offers an incremental benefit over other products and recommended it for an innovative technology contract.

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

More about KwikBoost:

Founded in 2010, KwikBoost designs, manufactures, and markets mobile device charging stations, power tables, charging lockers, and custom solutions built to keep devices charged and people connected while on the go. We focus on simple, beautiful, and thoughtful products and services. With over 30,000 installations and 5,000 clients, KwikBoost solutions are the most trusted mobile device charging stations in the market. For more information, visit kwikboost.com.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Thrailkill

liz@kwikboost.com

770-598-3681

SOURCE KwikBoost

Related Links

https://kwikboost.com

