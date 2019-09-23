KYield's founder unveils new artificial intelligence system at New Mexico conference to accelerate super intelligence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KYield, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), recently unveiled a new AI system at New Mexico's ExperienceITNM technology conference. KYield's founder and CEO Mark Montgomery outlined his new invention during a presentation titled 'Metamorphic Transformation with Enterprise-wide Artificial Intelligence Systems'. A video of the presentation is available at http://www.kyield.com.

The newly unveiled system captures specific types of genius features from the published works of individuals who have made extraordinary discoveries, whether intentionally or serendipitously. The system synthesizes genius features that are applied to problem solving with the potential to create new knowledge. Whether notes of Leonardo da Vince from the 1490s or contemporary experts, augmenting the work of masters leverages the most efficient supercomputers to date in the human brain.

"Despite progress in attempting to replicate the precise functionality of the human brain, the supercomputer above our shoulders is still vastly more efficient for many tasks than hardware", said Mark Montgomery, founder and CEO of KYield. "This new approach optimizes the work products of proven geniuses, representing a more direct route to achieving super intelligence than any other method we've researched."

The system includes a proprietary language conversion process of genius features to symbolic representations. The language provides dual functionality in the form of encryption and data compression that mitigates risk and increases efficiency while reducing energy and computing costs. The system can be run in traditional datacenters or on supercomputers. As the system learns, the number of possible matches of genius components expands exponentially, making an ideal application for quantum computing. The Synthetic Genius Machine and Knowledge Creation System can be integrated with the company's flagship product, the KYield OS, or deployed independently.

About KYield, Inc.

KYield has been a pioneer in AI systems for over two decades. KYield stands for 'Yield management of knowledge'; a mathematical theorem developed by Mark Montgomery in 1998. The theorem serves as the foundation for the KYield OS, which is a patented modular AI system. Products that run on the KYield OS include industry specific platforms, enhanced productivity, cyber security, insider security, risk management, and HumCat (prevention of human-caused crises). HumCat was a 2017 Innovation New Mexico honoree.

