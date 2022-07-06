Kyla Brings Free COVID Testing to Businesses and Employers Across San Jose, Alameda, and Los Angeles Counties

Kyla, the only app to manage and track COVID symptoms and recovery, is now offering their services to more businesses and employers across California

Testing is available for California -based business owners, employers, employees, and associated personnel

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyla, the only company to offer onsite mobile testing connected to a comprehensive testing and tracking platform, today announced the availability of no-cost Business and Employee COVID testing programs to residents of San Jose, Alameda and Los Angeles Counties. This announcement comes in the wake of a recent spike in new infections across the state, which has seen Alameda County reinstate indoor mask mandates while Los Angeles and San Jose Counties have issued formal public health warnings.

Kyla is the only company to offer onsite mobile testing connected to a comprehensive testing and tracking platform.

"We all spend a significant amount of time at work, so it makes sense that businesses and employers should be offering regular testing to employees," says Garick Hismatullin, CEO at Kyla. "By bringing a Kyla mobile testing facility onsite, employees can have greater peace of mind by knowing their status, while employers can enjoy greater protection through early detection. Ultimately, this should curb the spread of the virus, protect vulnerable staff and patrons, and avoid outbreak-related closures. All at no cost to the employer."

COVID-related work closures and disruptions can have disastrous, long-term effects on businesses. Although the total costs are difficult to measure, the National Institute of Health has claimed an estimated loss of $16 trillion in the United States since 2020 due to the pandemic.

While restrictions have relaxed since the widespread rollout of vaccines, the potential ongoing costs to business and human life mean it's just as vital to remain vigilant as ever. At present, almost two in ten individuals are testing positive for the virus . Routine testing remains one of the most valuable tools in any businesses' arsenal against COVID-related closures.

While subsidized and free tests are available at a number of public health services, access can be challenging. Appointment availability, long on-hold times while calling to make an appointment, and travel requirements all act as barriers. Kyla has maximized access through a range of testing options, including their mobile vans, through mail-in testing proctored by a nurse over Zoom, and in-clinic at a number of Action Urgent Care locations across San Jose, Alameda and Los Angeles counties.

Kyla uses PCR tests, which are rated the 'gold standard' and most accurate and reliable of available testing options. Results are typically received within 24 hours, and can be used to obtain clearance for both travel and work. Testing is available at no-cost for the uninsured, and all insurance types are accepted. PCR tests also work much better at catching infections than at home antigen kits whose effectiveness has been reduced to 37% when testing for the new variant.

"At this point in the pandemic when COVID is being widely accepted as a fact of life, testing can fall to the wayside," says Garick, "That's why Kyla is working to break down as many barriers as possible – whether it's around location, cost, convenience, or service. We're making routine COVID testing simple and accessible."

The Kyla app is HIPAA-approved and secure, enabling individuals to receive their test results, track their symptoms, trace contacts who may have been exposed, and upload vaccination cards. Kyla nurses are also available through the app, giving users extra peace of mind through the ability to enquire regarding any concerning symptoms with just a few taps.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kyla.com

To contact our Sales Team and schedule a call, please fill out this form .

To book an individual COVID-19 test with Kyla, please visit: https://www.actionurgentcare.com/

About Kyla

Kyla is the only comprehensive platform that blends onsite weekly testing for COVID-19 with an employee mobile app and employer dashboard. The result is stronger compliance with health guidelines, a healthier workforce and greater employee confidence.

Learn more at https://www.kyla.com .

Media Contact

Kent Ha

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687 ext. 708

SOURCE Kyla