Kyle Busch Is 'Letting M Do The Talking'

"M&M'S Messages are perfect for thanking your fans for their unwavering support, having fun with your fellow drivers or even bonding with your pit crew," said Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M'S Toyota. "Obviously I have a few favorites including "I just want to apologize for whatever I do in the future" that I'll be distributing to my fellow drivers and "Don't say I never did anything for you," which I intend to share with Coach Gibbs later this week."

M&M'S Messages packages are available nationwide for a limited time in four core varieties including Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Caramel. Consumers can also order their favorite M&M'S Messages packaging design in stand-up pouch size on mms.com.

For more information, visit the M&M'S Brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or at www.mms.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, IAMS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Alongside our consumer brands, we proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube .

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

