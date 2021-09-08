Kyle Kirms Checklist to Put an End to Fake Handicapping & Sports Pick Scamming

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports industry is exploding with the mass legalization across the country. With the good... comes the bad.

Kyle Kirms is a professional handicapper who gained notoriety on YouTube with eccentric and informative pick videos. He also is known for his outlandish "guarantees" he makes on predicting sporting events. One of them included getting a tattoo below the belt that quickly achieved virality. Today, Kyle hosts a daily sports betting show, "The Sauce", which has grown to 20,000 subscribers in just 2 years. He also owns and operates a sports betting consulting service with 500 paying subscribers. He is one of the fastest growing names in the sports betting industry.

Chances are everybody that bets on sports has already come across PLENTY that fit this description. It's the EXPERT Handicapper who will sell their picks for a fee.

The problem is the sports betting industry is so new with very little established regulations… that there really isn't anything stopping them from making an Instagram account called THE_PICK_MASTER, (or anything along those lines), and soliciting people claiming to be some sort of expert.

Whether it's blatant lies, false promises… an "unbelievable 49 day winning streak!"... or "TURN $100 INTO $10,000 IN JUST ONE MONTH WITH THIS SYSTEM!"

The public needs to know... WHO IS LYING AND WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH?

The 1st step… don't buy picks from a "handicapper" who doesn't publicly share their results. This one is kind of "slap in the face" obvious. But, it's ALARMING how lucrative it can be just playing the part of the "expert" on social media without providing any actual proof of being one.

The 2nd step, (and perhaps the most important step), is to know what a professional handicapper does and how the process works. Equipped with an understanding of what betting for income consists of, a bettor has the leg up when it comes time to dismiss someone as a blatant liar.

The average turnover for a professional handicapper is 8%-9%. This means for every $1.00 placed in bets, a bettor should expect $1.08 in returns. This is the figure of a 57% winner against the spread, which is a very solid rate for a pro over an extended period of time.

Knowing those figures alone is enough information to discredit 95% of all these "cappers" on social media out there. (That 95% is an estimation).

Knowledge is power! The more educated the bettor, the less vulnerable they are to scammers and greedy illegitimate sportsbooks. Here is a YouTube video that explains the rest of the steps.

