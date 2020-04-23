Kyle Skiermont to join Prime Therapeutics as senior vice president, specialty pharmacy and home delivery services

EAGAN, Minn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 30 million members nationally, has named Kyle Skiermont, PharmD, as senior vice president, specialty pharmacy and home delivery services. Skiermont brings more than 15 years of health system pharmacy operations leadership and deep pharmacy experience to his role. He will lead Prime's future strategy for specialty pharmacy and home delivery services.

Skiermont will have responsibility for all aspects of the specialty pharmacy delivery channel including specialty product and clinical program development, specialty pharmacy networks and a specialty drug management model. He will bring his rich clinical experience and focus on patient experience to shape a specialty delivery approach designed to improve member quality, experience and value.

His most recent leadership role was chief operating officer for Fairview Pharmacy Services in Minneapolis and St. Paul. At Fairview, Skiermont also held the positions of vice president of operations and director of specialty/infusion operations. He has served numerous times as a University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy lecturer and is a frequent national spokesperson for pharmacy related topics.

"I am excited to welcome Kyle to this crucial new position," said Prime's President and CEO, Ken Paulus. "We are in an era where complex specialty therapies with six- and seven-figure price tags make up nearly two-thirds of our business. As the specialty pipeline continues to grow, we must evolve our care model to stay ahead of these changes. Kyle's pharmacy and health care leadership acumen will be invaluable as we position Prime Therapeutics for this dynamic specialty pharmacy environment."

"I am delighted to be joining Prime at this pivotal time for specialty pharmacy," said Skiermont. "These therapies contribute to the health and well-being of some of our most clinically complex patients. I look forward to being part of a company that is innovative and forward thinking in providing the best ways for patients to access and effectively utilize these medicines."

Skiermont holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 30 million people. For more information, visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

