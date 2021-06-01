KYLE TODD, P.C.: California Lottery employee obscenely photographed without consent, then forced to retire early after no action is taken against harasser, lawsuit claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine Alvarado, a former District Sales Representative at the California State Lottery Commission, is claiming that she faced harassment and was then forced to retire by Cal Lottery after making reports about her harasser. In her complaint filed on January 4, 2021, Alvarado claims she was harassed by her Manager, Ernesto Medina, because of her gender.

In the lawsuit, Alvarado states that, in or around October 2018, Ms. Alvarado learned from a fellow District Sales Representative ("DSR"), that Medina had taken photos of Ms. Alvarado numerous times and had sent these photos to her co-workers. Ms. Alvarado describes the three photos that Medina sent of her as follows: 1) two photos were taken by Medina in the Sacramento District Office where they worked together, depicting Ms. Alvarado's body from the waist down; 2) one photo was taken by Medina at the airport while Medina, Ms. Alvarado, and other CA Lottery employees were on a CA Lottery conference trip. Allegedly, in this photo, Ms. Alvarado's legs were crossed, but Medina took the photo at such an angle that Ms. Alvarado's underwear was exposed. Ms. Alvarado also claims that Medina made derogatory statements to Ms. Alvarado's co-workers comparing her appearance in her work clothes to that of a "Stuffed Sausage".

The lawsuit claims that Ms. Alvarado, knowing she could no longer continue working in the same environment as her harasser when it appeared no action was going to be taken against him, filed her intent to retire in or around December of 2018. This occurred, the case alleges, after Ms. Alvarado worked for Cal Lottery for over twenty years. Alvarado was an exemplary employee who received excellent performance reviews by her previous supervisors and was well liked amongst her peers.

Alvarado is represented by attorney Kyle Todd, Esq. of Kyle Todd, P.C. Requests for comment can be directed to Mr. Todd, at (323) 208-9171.

