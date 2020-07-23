Kyle Todd, P.C.: Elderly California Lottery employee allegedly harassed, called "old bag of bones," then fired by manager undergoing corruption probe
LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Diana Perparos, a former Office Technician at the California State Lottery Commission ("Cal Lottery"), is claiming that she faced harassment and discrimination and was then fired by Cal Lottery after making reports about her abuser. In her complaint filed on May 19, 2020, Perparos claims she was harassed by her supervisor, Ernesto Medina, because of her age.
In the lawsuit, Perparos states that Medina would constantly make comments about her age in a derogatory fashion. These included statements like "you can't remember anything," "you keep missing deadlines because you are slow," and asking her, "when are you going to retire?" The most egregious comment, heard by at least 6 of Perparos' co-workers, included Medina calling Perparos an "old bag of bones."
Perparos further alleges that, after making complaints about Medina's comments to Cal Lottery human resources department, Medina's harassment worsened. Ultimately, after suffering years of verbal and emotional abuse at the hands of Medina, the lawsuit claims that Cal Lottery terminated Perparos, using reports prepared by Medina against Perparos as the basis. Meanwhile, Medina has been the subject of an ongoing investigation into improper use of Cal Lottery funds.
This all occurred, the case alleges, after Perparos worked for Cal Lottery for seven years. Perparos was an exemplary employee who received excellent performance reviews by her previous supervisors and was well liked amongst her peers.
Perparos is represented by attorneys Kyle Todd and Samantha Johnson, of Kyle Todd, P.C. Requests for comment can be directed to attorney Todd, at (323) 208-9171.
