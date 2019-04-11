Kylli, Inc. submits revised plans for mixed-use project at 3005 Democracy Way, renamed Mission Point by Kylli

For almost a year, Kylli has been gathering input and feedback from residents, community leaders and City officials to help transform the current site of 3 million square feet of office space into a vibrant community offering a mix of homes, shopping, dining, offices, a public school, daycare facilities and open space with easy access to transit and trails.

The new plan has been named Mission Point by Kylli, to reflect its connection with the Santa Clara community and the importance of local input to the process. Among the most noteworthy updates is the reduction in maximum building height by 30 percent; from 600 feet to 400 feet, bringing the project closer in line with urban infill projects in cities like San Diego and Portland.

"While the existing office entitlement remains both valuable and significant, we believe this vision is a better, bolder plan for Santa Clara," said Randi Gerson, vice president of real estate development for Kylli. "This level of density is part of broader emerging plans for Santa Clara's future, but we recognize it's also something new for this community. Working closely with residents throughout the process has been very important to us, and we are excited to share this revised plan that creates a vibrant place for people to gather and enjoy and also delivers sustained economic vitality."

Conversations with the community have also led to key contributions to the plan. Ideas range from services like a neighborhood grocery store, a public school and daycare facilities to the types of park elements residents want and how they would use the plazas and entertainment space.

"We share the same vision of a place where people can walk their kids to school, bike to work, meet a friend for coffee and pick up dinner on the way home – all without ever getting into their car," said Gerson. "It really is a reflection of what the community has asked for. And we're blending that with careful plans that address the need for more housing and leverage transportation networks to reduce car dependency."

The project is among the first to bring forward plans in Santa Clara's emerging urban district, targeted for more intense development to promote economic vitality and address regional needs. When complete, the project will feature 6,000 housing units (with an affordable component), 400,000 square feet of retail, 3.65 million square feet of office, 8 acres of parks and open space, a hotel, and education and daycare uses. The site's environmentally conscious design features a network of paths to encourage walking and biking and cut down on vehicle traffic.

Additional refinements at Mission Point by Kylli include:

Blocks have been shortened significantly to increase walkability and movement within the community, new points of entry have been added, and access to neighboring communities and planned trail networks has been enhanced

The planned public school and recreation green have been reoriented so that the education facility serves as a bridge between two open spaces

Retail has been diversified and redistributed around the community, to allow for more flexibility and neighborhood services

Daycare services have been decentralized and spread out to three facilities, providing more options and allowing for daycare components in each of the projects' phases

Two levels of basement parking are included as a baseline

Building and open space details are more specific and meaningful, with 'character zones' offering a unique look and feel

Kylli has hosted a series of public open houses, workshops, meetings and events to gather ideas and feedback, and more are planned in the months ahead. To sign up for updates, please visit www.missionpointbykylli.com.

About Kylli

Kylli, Inc. was established in October 2013 in California, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genzon Investment Group Co., Ltd., Kylli carries an important mission to direct Genzon's investment in the San Francisco Bay Area. Kylli focuses on investment, development and management of institutional quality assets in the United States. Additional Bay Area properties owned by Kylli include 225 Bush in San Francisco and Burlingame Point in Burlingame, which has been fully leased to Facebook. Genzon is a privately-held full service investment company headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with diverse expertise and experience in developing and managing a variety of building types, such as high-rise offices, technology campuses, residential projects, hotels, and golf resorts.

