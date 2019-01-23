Kylli, Inc. taps seasoned Bay Area development team to guide vision for emerging north Santa Clara neighborhood

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kylli, Inc. has assembled a team with extensive Bay Area development experience to usher its vision for 3005 Democracy Way in north Santa Clara, transforming an outdated office complex into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood.

Led by Randi Gerson, Kylli's Vice President of Real Estate Development, the project team represents decades of combined expertise across planning, approvals, construction, marketing and community relations, and a cumulative portfolio that includes some of the Bay Area's more noteworthy projects.

"The caliber of expertise and the high-profile project experience this team brings to the table is extremely impressive," said Gerson. "We are thrilled to have the right group at the right time to bring 3005 Democracy Way forward through entitlement, build-out and integration with its neighbors in north Santa Clara."

Andrea Jones, Senior Director of Development, brings deep experience encompassing all aspects of community development and management, from land use, environmental review and entitlement to residential and master planned community design, market analysis and community engagement, to permitting and construction, to condominium governance and apartment management. Jones' career spans three decades in leadership among California's premier national development firms including serving as Vice President of U.S. Development and Operations for Bosa Development Corporation; Senior Vice President for Catellus Development Corporation; as Project Manager for leading nonprofit affordable housing developer BRIDGE Housing Corporation and most recently as Senior Director of Development for FivePoint Communities. She was a key player in the entitlement and development of the Mission Bay project, a 303-acre mixed-use development project in downtown San Francisco. She has entitled and developed more than 2,000 residential units in the Bay Area. Jones holds a bachelor's degree in history from Tufts University and a master's degree in Urban Planning from Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation.

Jones leads and manages all special projects for Democracy Way, including the educational facility, substation and public improvements. She also manages and develops strategies for the project's specific plan and leads all negotiations with public and private entities including the City, school district, public utility agencies and labor unions. In addition, Jones also has oversight of internal office operations.

Nicola Yem, Kylli's Head of Marketing brings more than 20 years of marketing expertise and knowledge in commercial and residential real estate development across markets in London, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. She has led marketing efforts for some of the most complex and large-scale developments in the country, including One World Trade Center in New York and Candlestick & the SF Shipyard in San Francisco. She has delivered branding and marketing for several iconic residential projects including Lumina and 181 Fremont in San Francisco, One Beverly Hills in Los Angeles and Pacific Gate in San Diego.

Prior to her position at Kylli, she served as Managing Director at Wordsearch, launching their west coast business. As Senior Managing Director and Head of Marketing for the Americas region at Cushman & Wakefield, she was responsible for all marketing and new business efforts across 147 offices. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from UCL, London University.

Yem leads overall marketing strategy and execution for 3005 Democracy Way including overseeing branding, audience and stakeholder relations and community outreach. She also leads Kylli's brokerage program, directing brokerage consultants working on the commercial, residential and retail programming of the site.

Tim Woloshyn, Director of Development, brings more than 20 years of experience in residential urban infill development, specializing in acquisition, feasibility analysis, entitlements, permitting and preconstruction processes.

Woloshyn manages the entitlement process for 3005 Democracy Way.

At Democracy Way, Kylli proposes to transform a dated, single-use office complex in an emerging part of the city near Levi's Stadium and Great America amusement park into a vibrant mixed-use urban neighborhood with 6,000 housing units, 3.65 million square feet of office space, 400,000 square feet of retail, approximately eight acres of open space, a hotel, and facilities geared toward education and daycare uses. The site will feature environmentally conscious design, leverage local transit to help reduce vehicle traffic and include a network of walking and bike paths that connect to regional trails to encourage sustainable, healthy living.

Kylli is in its second year of conversations with the community to help refine its vision for 3005 Democracy Way. A design workshop around Open Space is scheduled for March 4 from 6pm to 7:30pm at the Central Park Library in Santa Clara, and interested parties are encouraged to participate. To sign up for updates please visit www.3005DemocracyWay.com.

Kylli has been recognized in the San Francisco Business Times' Deal of the Year awards for the full lease of Burlingame Point, its new, best in class waterfront office development in Burlingame, CA. The 803,000 square foot project on 18.13 acres was leased to Facebook in the fourth quarter of 2018 in one of the Peninsula's largest-ever leases. Construction at Burlingame Point is well underway with completion expected in 2020.

About Kylli

Kylli, Inc. was established in October 2013 in California, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genzon Investment Group Co., Ltd., Kylli carries an important mission to direct Genzon's investment in the San Francisco Bay Area. Kylli focuses on investment, development and management of institutional quality assets in the United States. Additional Bay Area properties owned by Kylli include 225 Bush in San Francisco and Burlingame Point in Burlingame, which has been fully leased to Facebook. Genzon is a privately-held full service investment company headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with diverse expertise and experience in developing and managing a variety of building types, such as high-rise offices, technology campuses, residential projects, hotels, and golf resorts.

Media Contact

Adam Alberti

adam@singersf.com

(415) 227-9700

SOURCE Kylli, Inc.