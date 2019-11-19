Kyndi® Named a 2019 Cool Vendor in Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response by Gartner

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi®, the leading artificial intelligence solution for long-form text, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the October 10, 2019 report, Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response by Gartner, Inc.

Gartner predicts that "by 2022, 30% of organizations will use explainable AI models to build trust with business stakeholders."

Technology vendors are unveiling software to try to address problems with transparency in AI algorithms, as WSJ CIO Journal has reported .

We believe Kyndi is highly differentiated from other AI solutions in the market because it can analyze large bodies of unstructured, long-form text, create concepts rather than only using keywords to find answers, plus it provides explainable, trackable answers to tough questions.

"We have seen phenomenal traction with our customers -- digging into their deep and rich documents - mapping their knowledge graphs and helping them answer their critical business questions," said Kyndi Founder & CEO Ryan Welsh. "We know that we offer the only AI solution on the market that can analyze the bulk of data in an organization - the unstructured data - and trace the process, validate the outputs and provide an auditable trail of reasoning. We feel it's validating to be recognized by Gartner in this report. Also, we believe it is important for companies to choose AI that doesn't trap them with a 'black box.'"

According to the report, "The vendors in this research all apply unique and novel approaches to helping organizations increase their governance and explainability of AI solutions. This is the theme of our selection of vendors for this report, which focuses on profiled companies that employ a variety of AI techniques to transform 'black box' ML models into easier to understand, more transparent 'glass box' models. Think of this as 'AI on AI.'"

Kyndi's software is used across healthcare, government, manufacturing and financial services industries where clarity of the AI outputs, explainability and defendability are mission critical.

Large pharmaceutical companies use Kyndi to address risk and quality issues. These companies are looking for risk that would invalidate the efficacy or safety of their drugs. Dozens of human analysts work on answering these expensive and legally risky questions at most pharma companies with slow and inconsistent results. Kyndi is transforming the costs and outcomes of these teams, helping them find answers -- and ensuring that the answers found are explainable and defendable to the executives, to the FDA.

About Kyndi

Kyndi provides leading artificial intelligence software that helps organizations answer their hardest questions. Kyndi can analyze long-form text and find actionable insights in a smarter, faster, and more explainable way than any other AI solution on the market. The mission of the company is to amplify the productivity of knowledge workers around the world.

Kyndi was named to the CB Insights AI 100 for 2018, which includes the most promising 100 private companies working on groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology. Based in Silicon Valley, Kyndi is backed by leading venture investors, including Intel Capital, UL Ventures and Pivot North. Customers include Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies and government agencies. For more information, visit https://kyndi.com/ .

