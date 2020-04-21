Kyndi Named to the 2020 AI 100 List from CB Insights for Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights again named Kyndi to the annual AI 100 ranking that showcases the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

Kyndi's platform puts a powerful set of software engines in the hands of product teams and developers, that reads and analyzes long-form text -- without needing a PhD in AI. Historically, text-based AI projects have been too slow or failed in the enterprise because the products are too challenging to build. Kyndi Reading Automation AI solves this problem for enterprise product teams by developing applications that are smarter, faster and more explainable.

"It's been remarkable to see the success of the companies named to the Artificial Intelligence 100 over the last four years. The 2019 AI 100 saw 48 companies go on to raise $4.9B of additional financing and nine got acquired," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It has been gratifying to see that CB Insights' data-driven approach to identifying the top AI companies using patents, customer traction, investor quality, market sizing and more has become so effective at picking the AI winners of tomorrow. We look forward to seeing what the 2020 AI 100 companies will accomplish over the course of this year and beyond."

In addition to disrupting core sectors including healthcare, retail, and finance, the 2020 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack. These companies span the globe, from the US, UK, China, Chile, and South Africa, and are supported by more than 600 investors.

"We founded Kyndi with a mission to enable our customers to extract value from their long-form text content automatically," said Ryan Welsh, CEO and co-founder of Kyndi. "Our inclusion on this list of breakthrough, market-defining companies is further validation of Kyndi's approach to reading automation AI."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from nearly 5,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Quick facts on the 2020 AI 100:

As of the end of February 2020 , these 100 emerging private companies have raised over $7.4B in funding across 300+ deals from 600+ unique investors.

, these 100 emerging private companies have raised over in funding across 300+ deals from 600+ unique investors. There are 10 unicorns (companies valued over $1B ) in this year's AI 100 cohort.

) in this year's AI 100 cohort. The list spans across various industries, including healthcare, retail & warehouse, and finance & insurance.

13 countries, such as China , Sweden , and Japan , are represented on the ranking. The majority of startups (65%) are based in the United States .

About CB Insights

CB Insights helps the world's leading companies accelerate their digital strategy and transformation efforts with data, not opinion. Our Emerging Tech Insights Platform provides companies with actionable insights and tools to discover and manage their response to emerging technology and startups. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

Contact:

CB Insights

[email protected]

About Kyndi

Kyndi's Reading Automation AI software reviews and analyzes unstructured text 100x faster than a human - transforming the way product teams and developers integrate AI into their internal and customers applications. Kyndi is backed by leading venture investors including Intel Capital, UL Ventures, and PivotNorth who was recently named to the Forbes Midas List for visionary investments. Customers include Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies and government agencies. For more information, visit https://kyndi.com/ or follow @kynditech.

CONTACT:

For Press Inquiries: [email protected]

For Sales Inquiries: [email protected]

T: 650-437-7440

SOURCE Kyndi

Related Links

https://kyndi.com/

